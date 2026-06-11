California Father Shoots, Kills Armed Intruder During Break-In

A California father’s fight to protect his family is another reminder that when violence comes crashing through the door, the fastest response is a good guy with a gun.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:23 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026, to the 1300 block of Heron Way in San Jacinto after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. What investigators found was the aftermath of a terrifying home invasion and a defensive shooting that may have saved innocent lives.

Investigators say the homeowner had been visiting a neighbor when he heard screaming and gunfire coming from his residence. He ran back home and found an unknown man inside, armed with a shotgun.

That is the moment every gun owner hopes never comes. But if it does, there is no time to wait for a police response, and in California, you had better hope you already passed the required background checks and waiting periods. The homeowner armed himself and confronted the intruder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the homeowner during the confrontation. The homeowner returned fire, striking the suspect. No additional injuries were reported, and the homeowner was not injured.

KTLA reported that the homeowner was a father trying to save his teenage daughter after the intruder broke into the home.

The suspect was later identified as 45-year-old Ismael Martinez of San Jacinto. Investigators also learned that before the home invasion, Martinez had allegedly assaulted his 52-year-old girlfriend with a knife. She was found in a vehicle near the scene in the 1300 block of South Kirby Street and taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials said there is no indication Martinez or his girlfriend had any connection to the home on Heron Way. Based on the information released so far, this was not a known dispute at that address. It was a violent, shotgun-armed stranger inside a home.

This is exactly why the Second Amendment matters. Anti-gun politicians talk about “common sense,” but there is nothing common sense about making good people helpless when evil walks through the door. California has spent decades punishing lawful gun owners with waiting periods, rosters, ammunition restrictions, carry barriers, and endless red tape. Criminals do not care.

When seconds mattered in San Jacinto, the armed homeowner was the first responder.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner was taken to the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station for further investigation. No arrests have been made, and the case will be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review. That is standard after a deadly defensive shooting, but it is still a reminder that surviving the attack is only the first fight.

The facts released so far tell a simple story. A homeowner heard screams and gunfire. He ran toward danger. He found a shotgun-armed intruder inside his home. The intruder fired at him. The homeowner fired back and stopped the threat.

Gun owners should take the lesson seriously. Violence can arrive without warning, even in your own home.

In San Jacinto, a firearm in the hands of a homeowner stopped a violent intruder. That is why we fight to protect the right to keep and bear arms.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.