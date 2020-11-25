What Else Is At Stake In The Georgia Runoffs?

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Whether or not President Trump’s legal challenges succeed, the Georgia runoffs are critical for Second Amendment supporters. In addition to what might or might not be passed into law, there are a number of other things on the ballot in these races. Second Amendment supporters need to pull both David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler over the line because a 50-50 Senate under President Trump would still be bad news.

Why would that 50-50 Senate be bad news? Because we’d have to rely on Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski to stick with us in every fight. Do you consider them reliable? They’re arguably less reliable than Jon Tester and Joe Manchin, and those two, while they vote against most anti-Second Amendment legislation, stink on the secondary issues, like judicial nominations.

What are those secondary issues that are at stake in the Georgia runoffs? Let’s look them over.

Judicial Nominations

The last two Supreme Court nomination battles saw unified Democratic opposition, including from those who proclaim their support for the Second Amendment (looking at you, Tester and Manchin). Should Trump’s legal challenges succeed, a 50-50 Senate could very well see Romney or Murkowski announce they will not support the nomination of any judge Trump nominates.

On the flip side, a 50-50 Senate under Biden would see anti-Second Amendment extremist Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, which means there would be no way to stop any anti-Second Amendment judge. To say nothing of the potential for a packed court (do you really think Tester and Manchin would stand against such efforts?).

Campaign “Reform”

We have outlined the dangers of various campaign “reform” schemes pushed by anti-Second Amendment extremists. When we get the chance to present our arguments, we usually win our fellow Americans over, particularly when the emotions are not running high after a horrific crime or act of madness. Anti-Second Amendment extremists know it, too. Why else are they specifically targeting the ability of pro-Second Amendment groups to get their message out?

Trump’s veto pen can stop it, but it is better to avoid a veto in the first place. A 50-50 Senate could very well see Mitch McConnell forced to bring up a bill (if Pence presides) or unable to stop the For The People Act should Schumer be running the Senate (if Harris presides). Once they have this tool, a lot of Lois Lerner's wannabes will be coming for Second Amendment supporters.

Who Runs The Senate

In a 50-50 Senate, no matter if the tie-breaking vote is cast by Mike Pence or Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer will have power. The GOP would be one defection away (remember Jim Jeffords?) from being in the minority. Would Murkowski cut a deal? Would Romney go “independent” after “examining his conscience” in the wake of a Trump win? The cloud would be hanging over Second Amendment supporters.

The fact is, a 50-50 Senate places our rights at extreme risk. Not only do we risk losing our Second Amendment rights, but we could also easily see our First Amendment rights abridged as well… with the system rigged against us for the foreseeable future. To build a firewall to protect our rights, Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.