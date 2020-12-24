Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Bushnell has a package deal on the Bushnell Prime Riflescope 6-18×50 & a Havalon Piranta Stag Knife for just $299.99 with FREE shipping.

Look no further for big power – The Prime 6-18x delivers the magnification you are after. Plus a massive light-gathering 50MM objective lens. That large objective lens brings in more light so you can see when others can not, and it also makes the eyebox bigger and more forgiving so you can settle in behind it quickly and comfortably for every shot. You will love the side focus on this scope for fast and precise parallax adjustments in the field or on the range – And you won't have to give up your shooting position to reach onto the bell like on other scopes risking losing the shot. This scope is fully waterproof so you can trust it won't fog up on you when you need it most. The glass is fully multi-coated to increase light transmission even further while also delivering vivid colors and crystal clear contrast. On top of that, the glass is protected by our EXO Barrier, the newest version of our Rainguard – so you will not have water and other debris messing up your view. If you are looking for big power, bright imaging, and a lifetime warranty – this is it. Comes with MOA target turret for elevation + elevation cap

Features our Multi-X reticle – Great for low-light hunting

Modern up-to-date side focus for fast and precise parallax adjustment

Segment-leading massive 50mm objective lens

Exclusive EXO Barrier Protection – Bushnell's newest and best protective lens coating molecularly bonds to the glass, repelling water, oil, dust, debris and preventing

scratches.

IPX7 Waterproof construction – O-ring sealed optics stay dry inside, when immersed in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Fully Multi-Coated Optics – Multiple layers of coatings on all lens surfaces increase light transmission and image brightness.

Great for White Tail Deer, Predator, prairie dog hunting and target shooting Finally, it has our full lifetime Ironclad Warranty protecting it so you can buy with confidence.

