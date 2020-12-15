Gorilla Ammunition’s New .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense Round ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Watch the .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense round in Action!

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- We’re excited to announce the launch of our new .223 55gr Gorilla Self Defense round. This solid turned copper projectile is truly Barrier Blind.

Check out the above video to see its performance through a range of barriers while still achieving superior terminal ballistics.

Gorilla Ammunition is introducing the new 55 grain Gorilla Self Defense load as a complement to our other turned copper solid projectiles. This 5.56/.223 mm projectile is “Barrier Blind”, excellent against auto glass, drywall, and auto doors making it a superior self defense round. Component selection is only the start to our top quality ammunition. The Gorilla Ammunition manufacturing process ensures consistency by pairing high end linear loading equipment with multi stage in-process inspections by highly trained machine operators. Final inspections are preformed on each round to ensure only ammunition that meets our rigorous specifications makes it into the box.

Technical Specifications

Caliber: .223 Remington

Projectile: 55gr Gorilla Self Defense

Muzzle Velocity: 2,990 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1092 ft/lbs

We also invite you to visit our online store and browse the complete lines of Gorilla Target, Hunt, and Self Defense ammunition. We have inventory in stock and ready to ship!

About Gorilla Ammunition

Gorilla Ammunition is a manufacturer of high-quality modern sporting rifle ammunition and dominates the 300 Blackout ammunition category. All of Gorilla Ammunition's modern sporting rifle ammunition offerings are capable of Sub-MOA accuracy and have standard deviations in muzzle velocity of fewer than 15 feet per second. Gorilla Ammunition industry-leading quality and performance is helping this young manufacturer company grow very rapidly.

For more information, please visit www.GorillaAmmo.com.