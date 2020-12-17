The 6th Day of Christmas by Bloomberg & Beto-Backed Texas Lawmakers

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NRA-ILA is counting down the legislative lumps of coal that anti-Second Amendment lawmakers in Texas are leaving in gun owners' stockings this year.

The 2021 Texas legislative session is less than a month away. Please support NRA-ILA as we work with gun owners to STAND YOUR GROUND on your Second Amendment rights at the Capitol in Austin next year!

Next up: House Bill 231 by Rep. Lina Ortega (D-El Paso) which effectively raises the minimum age to purchase certain rifles and shotguns in Texas from 18 to 21.

Eighteen-year-olds can vote, purchase a car, sign a legal contract, get married, start a family, become a law enforcement officer, join the military and go overseas and die for our country – but they shouldn’t be able to buy semiautomatic rifles or shotguns to hunt, target shoot, or protect themselves and their families? HB 231 treats young adults like second-class citizens when it comes to their right to keep and bear arms.

NRA sued the State of Florida immediately after their legislature enacted an unconstitutional ban on the purchase of long guns by persons aged 18-20 in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. That case is ongoing. NRA-ILA will oppose HB 231 and fight to protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding young adults in the Texas Legislature next session.​

