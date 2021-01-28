Bushnell Expands Reflex Sights with RXS-100

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, announced today the introduction of a new reflex sight – the RXS-100. Designed with user-adjustable brightness settings and multi-platform versatility, the new RXS-100 offers outstanding value at an unheard-of price point.

The RXS-100 is compatible with optics ready pistols and is a desirable option for rifles, shotguns and other firearm models. At the core of the RXS-100 is a crisp 4-MOA Red with eight brightness settings and battery life that provides over 5,000 hours of runtime on the mid setting.

“With the introduction of the RXS-100, we are able to offer users a reliable, affordable reflex sight that has all of the features they requested for under $100,” said Derek Osburn, Director of Optics for Vista Outdoor. “The RXS-100 stands out from other red dots currently on the market by providing a clear, bright dot that has been designed to withstand the harsh recoil experienced when slide-mounted on pistols. We are excited to be able to bring this combination of quality and value to the reflex market and continue Bushnell’s long-standing legacy of purpose-built products.”

A perfect option for pistols, rifles, and shotguns, the RXS-100 works across all common red dot mounts with a DeltaPoint® Pro footprint and weaver-style mounting options with the included riser. The new sight utilizes an energy-efficient, point source LED to create a collimated beam for a clear, strong 4-MOA red dot. This key feature of the RXS-100 is uncommon in reflex sights at this price point which typically features less expensive masked LED designs.

The RXS-100 also features a 12-hour auto-off timer to extend battery life. The side-loading battery is designed for easy replacement without removing the sight from the firearm, so zero is retained. The durability of the sight is accomplished by a rugged, aircraft-grade aluminum housing that keeps glass and electronic internal components protected against recoil, as well as rough field use. An oversized hood helps reduce glare and enhances lens durability against impact.

In addition, RXS-100 offers a convenient layout and design, including detented windage/elevation adjustments with 1 MOA per click and digital controls with push-button actuation for brightness setting adjustments. To maximize light transmission, RXS-100 has True Tone coatings that mitigate blue tint on the glass. Other items included with the red dot include basic mounting and adjustment tools, a protective form-fit cover, cleaning cloth and CR2032 battery.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for RXS-100 is $99.99. For more information, visit https://www.bushnell.com/red-dots/rxs/rxs-100-reflex-sight/BU-RXS100.html.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.