Firearms Policy Coalition Statement on Incoming Biden Administration

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition has released the following statement after Congress today affirmed the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris:

As we have said before, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represent a clear and present danger to liberty, freedom, the Constitution, and the values that have made America the greatest country in the world. Given the results of the Georgia runoff election, anti-rights politicians and bureaucrats are set to control the Congress, the White House, and the administrative state, including the rogue Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Biden and Harris have made it clear that their dangerous agenda includes incredibly expansive and unconstitutional gun control policies, and that they expect Congress to pass many new laws restricting rights, conduct, and property. Indeed, since the 117th Congress was sworn in, many statist, anti-American gun control bills have already been introduced.

In the coming months and years, the attacks on our fundamental rights and liberty will likely be unprecedented, relentless, and lawless. From expanding categories of prohibited persons and “red flag” laws to “universal background checks,” bans on free speech and ‘3D’ printing technology, encryption bans, deplatforming, “Operation Choke Point” and banking restrictions, new prohibitions and restrictions on firearms, magazines, ammunition, and other constitutionally protected arms, expansion of the irrational National Firearms Act, laws to incarcerate thousands more people every year, and, sadly, much, much more. It is not hyperbole to say that the Biden-Harris era may be the most challenging of our lifetimes.

However, as we have explained before, our fundamental rights do not come from the government, the people, or even the Constitution itself. Our right to keep and bear arms exists with or without official legal recognition of it, with or without judicial enforcement of it, and with or without a desire for them to be exercised or respected.

FPC and our Grassroots Army members are resolved to aggressively counter these unconstitutional and immoral proposed policies and unforgivable infringements of our natural, human rights. Our FPC Law team is steeled and prepared to take on important issues and many new lawsuits. And we are confident that, if we hold fast and work together, the right to keep and bear arms—and our Republic—will endure. FPC will continue to fiercely execute our advancement strategy, fight forward based on philosophy and principles, defend and restore the rights and liberty of the People, and create a world of maximal individual liberty.

Firearms Policy Coalition (firearmspolicy.org) and its FPC Law team are the nation’s next-generation advocates leading the Second Amendment litigation and research space, having recently filed two United States Supreme Court petitions for certiorari (review) (Folajtar v. Attorney General and Holloway v. Attorney General) and several major federal Second Amendment lawsuits, including challenges to the State of Maryland’s ban on “assault weapons” (Bianchi v. Frosh), the State of Pennsylvania’s and Allegheny County’s carry restrictions (Cowey v. Mullen), Philadelphia’s Gun Permit Unit policies and practices (Fetsurka v. Outlaw), Pennsylvania’s ban on carry by adults under 21 years of age (Lara v. Evanchick), California’s Handgun Ban and “Roster” laws (Renna v. Becerra), Maryland’s carry ban (Call v. Jones), New Jersey’s carry ban (Bennett v. Davis), New York City’s carry ban (Greco v. New York City), the federal ban on the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition by federal firearm licensees (FFLs) to adults under 21 years of age (Reese v. BATFE), and others, with many more cases being prepared today. To follow these and other legal cases FPC is actively working on, visit the Legal Action section of FPC’s website or follow FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

FPC’s mission is to protect and defend constitutional rights—especially the right to keep and bear arms—advance individual liberty, and restore freedom through litigation and legal action, legislative and regulatory action, education, outreach, grassroots activism, and other programs. FPC Law is the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on Second Amendment and adjacent fundamental rights including freedom of speech and due process, conducting litigation, research, scholarly publications, and amicus briefing, among other efforts. FPC is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization.

NOTICE — POTENTIAL PLAINTIFFS NEEDED!

FPC is urgently seeking individual and FFL plaintiffs for a number of lawsuits that are being prepared to challenge laws and policies that infringe on fundamental rights, including (but not limited to):

Laws and policies that prevent individuals from purchasing and/or possessing so-called “assault weapons” (semi-automatic firearms with standard characteristics) and “high-capacity” magazines (standard magazines that hold more than 10 rounds)

Laws and policies that prevent adults over the age of 18 but under the age of 21 from purchasing handguns from FFLs

Laws and policies that prevent adults over the age of 18 but under the age of 21 from carrying loaded handguns and other arms outside of their home

Laws and policies that prevent individuals from acquiring and/or possessing handguns and other arms without first acquiring a “purchase permit”

Laws and policies that prevent individuals from acquiring or possessing firearms due to a conviction for a non-violent crime, or mental health adjudication that did not involve an involuntary commitment

Laws that prevent honorably discharged veterans from acquiring or possessing firearms because they have been classified as “a mental defective” due to the agency’s determination that they “lack the mental capacity to contract or manage his or her own affairs” because they need assistance managing VA benefits and have a fiduciary

If someone you know meets the criteria above, or if you would be interested in participating in litigation as a supporting FFL, please contact us:

On the web at www.firearmspolicy.org/hotline

By email at potentialplaintiffs[at]fpchq.org

By phone at (855) 252-4510 (FPC Legal Action Hotline available 24/7/365)

If you would like to support FPC’s many pro-Second Amendment lawsuits, legal action, and research, please chip in $5, $10, $25, or whatever you can at https://www.firearmspolicy.org/donate or Join the FPC Grassroots Army at JoinFPC.org.

