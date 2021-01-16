Nebraska Governor Ricketts Has No Problem with Open Carry at Protests

Editors Note: All readers should be very cautious about attending protests or rallies in the coming few days as we are receiving many reports that these events will be false flag operations. Not one of our high-profile & highly-respected pro-gun groups has endorsed or been involved in the planning of any of these events. Do not attend. Instead we recommend all patriots go to their local gun or rifle range and train.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- There are few Governors who unabashedly support the exercise of Second Amendment rights at protests inside their own state Capitol buildings. Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska is one of them.

On 12 January 2021, Governor Pete Ricketts gave a press conference about how the Covid19 protective measures.

At about 42:11 in the video, a reporter asks about potential “armed protestors” at the Capitol. From Governor Ricketts:

So, If people want to protest and bring their guns, obviously open carry is allowed in Nebraska. But I would suggest that everybody remember that we have a pandemic going on, and a protest should be done peacefully, also be thoughtful, that people are nervous about bringing guns out, and be thoughtful about that as well.

In another clip from the press conference, Governor Ricketts referenced the second Amendment. That was in a seven-second clip from wowt.com:

and, again, it is a Second Amendment right, it is in the Constitution.

This isn't the first time Governor Ricketts has come out in support of Second Amendment rights, against the media narrative. On February 21st, 2020, Governor Ricketts showed political courage and stood for Second Amendment rights and open carry.

Nebraska Republican State Senator Suzanne Geist, District 25, was also willing to speak up when asked about the issue from KETV on a Youtube video:

We know that some are saying it will be an armed protest. And frankly, that's also their right as well. That is legal in our state.

Nebraska is an open-carry state. The State has a strong state constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. Governor Pete Ricketts affirmed the right in a webpage dated 18 February, 2020:

“The right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home, and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes…shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.”

On the same webpage, Governor Ricketts comes out strongly against “red flag” laws:

While Nebraska has a long tradition of protecting Second Amendment rights, it’s important to be vigilant against legislative attempts to erode them. LB 58, a bill currently under consideration by the Legislature, would infringe on your right to bear arms in Nebraska. The so-called “Red Flag Law” would permit household members or law enforcement to go before a court to “flag” someone as unfit to have a firearm. Based on this allegation, the court could then order a search of the property of law-abiding citizens and the seizure of any guns found. The court order would also prevent the “flagged” person from purchasing a firearm. Under LB 58, all of this could take place prior to the accused persons having the opportunity to defend themselves in court! This is a clear violation of due process rights under the guise of public safety. LB 58 would create a judicial weapon for anti-gun activists who wish to roll back the gun rights enshrined in both our federal and state constitutions.

It is refreshing to hear a state governor carefully and consistently defend the right to keep and bear arms.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.