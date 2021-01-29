North Dakota Concealed Carry Law Could be Considered Tomorrow

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee considered concealed permit enhancement legislation, House Bill 1450. While no vote is currently scheduled, the committee could vote to send the measure to the House Floor as early as tomorrow. Please contact committee members and ask them to VOTE YES on House Bill 1450.

House Bill 1450 enhances North Dakota’s permit laws by removing certain minor violations from its list of prohibiting factors for applicants. HB 1450 would allow more individuals to exercise their constitutional right to self-defense, and committee members need to hear from you!

Again, please contact members of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee and ask them to VOTE YES House on Bill 1450.

