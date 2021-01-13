NRA Signs Memorandum of Understanding with US Fish & Wildlife Service

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fairfax, Va. – The National Rifle Association is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding today with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to assist in the recruitment, education, and retaining of sportsmen and women through NRA’s vast hunter education and outreach programs.

“Together with the USFWS, the NRA has worked for decades to ensure as many outdoorsmen and women as possible can safely and responsibly enjoy our hunting heritage,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director of NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action. “We look forward to a formalization of this longstanding relationship and thank Director Skipwith for her tireless work on this effort.”

A ten-year agreement, the MOU outlines the agreements and responsibilities of both parties including a commitment to science-based strategies for wildlife conservation along with NRA’s pledge to enhance hunter safety, marksmanship, and shooting safety through their free online hunter education program, the Hunters’ Leadership Forum, the Youth Hunter Education Challenge, the Women’s Wilderness Escape and its magazine, American Hunter, to achieve these goals.

“This MOU strengthens our shared commitment to wildlife and natural resource conservation while preserving our American heritage of hunting and recreating outdoors,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith. “This partnership supports the Trump Administration and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt’s priority of increasing access to public lands and expanding hunting opportunities while promoting the safe, responsible use of firearms.”

To read the full copy of the MOU click here.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org