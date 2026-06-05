PSA Rock Compact: 5.7 Carry Perfected?

The 5.7×28 and compact are two words that do not belong in the same sentence. When it was first developed, the 5.7 was intended to replace the 9mm Luger cartridge in both pistols and PDW platforms. This long, bottlenecked round was intended to be lighter in recoil and better against an armored target. As such, the FN Five Seven pistol that came with the cartridge had to be substantial in size to feed the cartridge. Since then, more makers have come online to produce 5.7 pistols, but all of them are more than service-sized and ill-suited for everyday carry. In 2025, Palmetto State Armory took a stab at a carry 5.7 with their PSA Rock Compact.

Palmetto State Armory Rock and Rock Compact

The 5.7’s chief assets are low recoil and high capacity in a personal defense context, but pistols and ammunition selection were limited and expensive. That is, until mainstream American brands like Ruger and Smith & Wesson put their industrial weight behind the round. Competition drives down prices, and Palmetto State Armory saw that as an opportunity to release its 5.7 Rock in 2022. It is a full-size 23-round pistol that came at a shockingly low price tag for a 5.7. The threaded and optic-ready Rock has been a fallback handgun for me when I introduce new shooters to pistols more powerful than .22 rimfire, simply because it is a hoot to shoot. The PSA Rock Compact shops off some barrel and grip to give us an option that is a little more friendly for carry.

The PSA Rock Compact tips the scales at 1 lb. 13 oz. fully loaded. It has a shorter 4.3-inch barrel over the 5.1-inch barrel on the original Rock. The grip has been shortened, reducing capacity to 21 rounds. However, the Rock Compact will take standard 23-round Rock magazines.

This version of the Rock Compact has a sniper green polymer frame and a matching cerakoted 416 stainless steel slide. The frame itself has the same subdued grip texture as the original. The grip has a hand-fitting palm swell, as well as an undercut beavertail and trigger guard for a high purchase. Controls include a reversible magazine release and a non-ambi slide release. A short Picatinny rail rides on the dust cover for ready installation of a small weapon light.

The slide features prominent drift adjustable iron sights as well as forward and rearward cocking serrations. The slide is cut for a direct Shield mount but comes adapter plates for Doctor and RMR footprint optics.

The Rock series is a striker action handgun with a trigger that comes with a conventional trigger shoe safety. The trigger pull weight on this example breaks at only 3 3/4 lbs. with only a pinch of mush.

The Rock Compact ships with a soft case and two magazines. MSRP is $469.

Shooting Impressions

I put close to 1,000 rounds through my original PSA Rock, and I had no issues beyond its very first magazine. As such, I was confident the compact would be no different.

In hand, the Rock Compact has the same blemish free built quality as the original and is a wieldier handgun overall. Although the Compact only holds 21 rounds of 5.7, the double-stack double-feed magazines are just as easy to load. This is done by pressing the rounds directly into the magazine follower, like you would expect a rifle magazine to work. Initially, the last round was tough to get in. But after a few rounds downrange, the magazine springs were supple enough to go fully loaded.

Accuracy

The 5.7’s trading of blast for recoil and its inherently flat trajectory make it an easy round to shoot at distance from the right platform. The Rock Compact happens to be one of those platforms. For most of the shooting, the Compact was paired with the excellent Vortex CCW Defender Green Dot, which mounts directly to the slide.

At ten yards, I could hold five shots inside one inch, offhand. The ammunition tested included: Hornady V-Max 40 grain, Speer Gold Dot 40 grain hollow points, FN SS109 27 grain lead-free, and Federal American Eagle 40 grain FMJ. All held that inch standard, but this particular handgun held consistent 3/4 inch groups with the Federal load.

I took the Rock Compact out to fifty yards. The dot made it easy to keep a 4-inch group out to 50 yards, where the other ammunition ran in the 5-6 inch range.

Handling

Recoil with the 5.7 is minimal, even in this trimmer package. It is the equivalent of shooting a .22 Magnum and the red dot scarcely jumps off target at all. Your hand is in one piece, but your eyes might be dazzled by the flash as you touch off a shot.

In the hand, the Rock Compact affords a full firing grip and easy reach of the controls, even with my shorter thumbs. The magazine release works with a decisive press, however the slide release was stiff to use when locking the slide to the rear on an empty pistol. The generous scalloping of the beavertail and trigger guard make it easy to further quash what little recoil 5.7 generates. Having come off a 5.7 hiatus, I was more surprised by how long the Rock Compact cycles. Although it happens in the blink of an eye, the Rock’s cycling of the long 5.7 round and its delayed blowback action is something of a marvel to behold.

Reliability

The PSA Rock Compact is mostly a boring shooter from an accuracy and handling perspective. The trip from zero to 200 rounds was marked by a half-dozen failures to extract between the FN SS109 and Hornady V-Max loads across the first few magazines out of the pistol. On disassembly, there did not appear to be any ingress on the breach face or under the extractor. The issue shot itself free as the pistol coasted to the end of its run without further issue.

The PSA Rock Compact: A 5.7 For Carry?

Palmetto State Armory has long adopted the Toyota strategy of building brand consciousness by giving value at a price point the stagnant competition will struggle to match. In the world of 5.7 pistols, PSA has certainly brought that niche back down to earth with their Rock lineup. The only limiting factors are the few but growing selection of holster options and the stigma around the 5.7 round itself. While the 5.7 will never be the next micro compact, the PSA Rock Compact is a practical and good shooting option that is practical for everyday work.

About Terril Hebert:

Terril Hebert is a firearm writer native to south Louisiana. Under his motto—Guns, Never Politics—he tackles firearm and reloading topics both in print and on his Mark3smle YouTube channel, where he got his start. He has a soft spot for ballistics testing, pocket pistols, and French rifles. When he is not burning ammo, he is indulging his unhealthy wildlife photography obsession or working on his latest novel. Scourge of God was published in 2017.”