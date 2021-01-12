Randy Flannery Joins Seminar Speakers at Paducah Open Season Sportsman’s Expo

PADUCAH, Ky. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Randy Flannery, who is a renowned tracker of whitetails and a Master Guide in Maine, will be part of the Seminar Series during the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, January 15-17 2121 in Paducah.

Flannery is the owner and operator of Wilderness Escape Outfitters, a Four Season Outfitter in Danforth, Maine. He has had numerous articles published in Field & Stream, Deer and Deer Hunting, and Outdoors Magazine about techniques on tracking and stalking whitetails.

The practice of tracking and stalking is a time-tested and time-honored, tried and true hunting method the American Indians and pioneers used to successfully and consistently take the largest animals possible. By utilizing tracking and stalking techniques, hunters are traditionally able to find the biggest and best animals. Attendees at the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo can learn these techniques and use in future hunts.

“Randy (Flannery) always conducts very informative seminars and we are glad to have him as part of the Paducah Expo,” said Chris O'Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director, Bonnier Events. “We have a great variety and mixture of topics with our seminar speakers this year and Randy certainly adds to that.”

Flannery will host one seminar on Friday, January 15, two seminars on Saturday, January 16 and one seminar on Sunday, January 17. For a full Paducah seminar schedule, CLICK HERE.

Attendees can save money, expedite show entry and enjoy a contactless transaction by purchasing advance tickets online at www.OpenSeasonSportsmansexpo.com.

New this year, Open Season Sportsman's Expo Merchandise is also available for purchase online when buying tickets or on-site at the Expo. All online orders MUST be picked up at the Expo.

Please Note: In an effort to ensure that the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo provides both a safe and enjoyable environment for all our guests, participants, sponsors/exhibitors, partners, building and event staff and the local community, a specific set of guidelines have been mandated by the State of Kentucky, McCracken County and the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.

These guidelines will be enforced throughout the event and cooperation from Open Season Sportsman’s Expo vendors and attendees is paramount to ensuring that the event is able to continue as planned. All guests will be required to have a face mask to enter the venue. All guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while walking around the show. All guests must practice social distancing.

The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Hutson Inc. and Little Tractor and Equipment Company.