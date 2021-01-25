Sig Sauer Whiskey3 3-9x40mm Riflescope KILO1400 BDX Laser Rangefinder $275.99 FREES&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Optics Planet has a great price on a combo kit with the Sig Sauer Combo Kit Whiskey 3 3-9x40mm Riflescope w/ KILO1400 BDX Laser Rangefinder starting at $275.99 with FREE shipping.

Sig Sauer Combo Kit Whiskey 3 3-9x40mm Riflescope w/ KILO1400 BDX Laser Rangefinder WHISKEY3 3x optical zoom second focal plane (SFP) with 1 main tube & multiple reticle options. Low dispersion (LD) glass provides industry-leading optical clarity for any situation KILO1400 BDX Revolutionary Lightwave DSP Technology for the fastest and longest distance, rangefinder engine. HyperScan provides 4x range updates per second in scan mode while RangeLock reports the last range result when ranging distant targets Units in yards or meters to tenth Y/M resolution. Quadplex Reticle Specifications for Sig Sauer Combo Kit Whiskey 3 3-9x40mm Riflescope w/ KILO1400 BDX Laser Rangefinder: Objective Lens Diameter: 40 mm

Magnification: 3 – 9 x

Tube Diameter: 1 in

Reticle Focal Plane: Second Focal Plane (SFP)

Exit Pupil: 4.44 – 13.33 mm

Field of View, Linear: 33.9 – 11.3 ft at 100 yds

Eye Relief: 3.5 in

Color: Black

Weight: 15.7 oz

Length: 12.3 in

Illumination Type: Non-Illuminated

Illumination Color: Red

Brightness Settings: 10

Adjustment Type: MOA

Adjustment Click Value: 0.25 MOA

Parallax: 100 yds

Lens Material: Glass

Attachment/Mount Type: Ring

Weather Resistance: Yes

Water Resistance Level: IPX-7

Fogproof: Yes

Finish: Matte

Package Type: Box

Magnification Type: Variable

W/E Travel at 100 Yds: 90 MOA

