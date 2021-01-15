Winchester and Browning Introduce the New 6.8 Western Cartridge

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester and Browning, two of the most iconic outdoor brands, continue to innovate and bring new products to hunting and shooting sports enthusiasts around the world. This time, the two titans have teamed up to introduce 6.8 Western, the ultimate all-around long-range hunting and shooting cartridge.

With long-range shooting and hunting interest growing rapidly, engineers at Winchester and Browning were both seeking a solution that could offer magnum performance with a modern high BC projectile, yet chamber in a short action rifle for shorter bolt-throw and less weight. The 6.8 Western was designed from the ground up to be the ultimate long-range cartridge that is capable in any big-game hunting scenario and a great fit for those who enjoy long-range target shooting.

HEAVIER BULLET WEIGHTS

than 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, and 270 WSM

MORE ENERGY

than 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, and 7mm Rem Mag

LESS RECOIL

than 300 WSM, 300 Win Mag, and 300 PRC

LONG, HEAVY BULLETS

ideal for big game hunting and long-range precision shooting

SHORT ACTION

for fast cycling, high accuracy, and reduced rifle weight

“The 6.8 Western cartridge development defines collaborative innovation,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “We have designed a cartridge for the growing segment of long-range shooters and hunters that offers significant features and benefits. We strive to introduce new products that add value to our customers, and we believe the 6.8 Western will do just that.” “The 6.8 Western cartridge brings a new perspective to long-range hunting and shooting,” said Ryan Godderidge, senior vice president of sales, marketing and firearms for Browning. “It provides magnum level performance in our short action rifles, giving the shooter highly effective down-range energy, even at longer ranges, while allowing for a lighter-weight platform. We’re excited about bringing this into the marketplace.”

