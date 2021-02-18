Ammunition Shortage Discussion on “It’s Federal Season” Podcast

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On this episode of the “It’s Federal Season” podcast, Federal Ammunition’s President Jason Vanderbrink discusses the topic of so-called ammunition shortages. The episode is focused on answering the frequently asked questions from consumers about the unprecedented demand for ammunition and what Federal and its sister brands are doing to meet consumer needs.

Episode #18 “Ammunition Shortages”

“I’ve addressed this topic in a series of videos, but I understand that enthusiasts consume media on different platforms,” said Vanderbrink. “This is a discussion that I hope podcast users find informative regarding the current ammunition situation.” Vanderbrink also discusses the pressures on components, including primers, in this short but insightful podcast.

For this episode, besides listening on your favorite podcast platform, you can also subscribe to Federal Ammunition’s YouTube channel and tune in for the discussion: https://youtu.be/2-O5ml6j0q4.

