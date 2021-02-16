Biden Breaks Silence on Guns, Demands ‘Common Sense Reforms’

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Having waited about four weeks from the day he moved into the White House, Democrat Joe Biden used the Valentine’s Day anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., to demand that Congress “enact commonsense gun law reforms,” which is camo-speak for extremist gun control.

What he calls “common sense” is considered nonsense by Second Amendment advocates who argue none of Biden’s so-called “reforms” will prevent a single violent crime.

In a statement from the White House, the Biden administration declared, “Three years ago today, a lone gunman took the lives of 14 students and three educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,” which unsurprisingly got the number of victims wrong. The death toll was 17, as noted by NPR, but getting the details right was secondary to exploiting a tragedy for which plenty of blame could be spread to local officials who knew of the suspect. He had been barred from the campus.

Biden’s radical agenda has been posted online for more than a year. Nobody can claim they didn’t know about it.

He wants:

Licensing for citizens before they can purchase a firearm.

Universal background checks.

A ban on modern sporting rifles and original capacity magazines.

“Smart gun” technology

Repeal of legal protection for firearms makers from harassment lawsuits designed to bankrupt the firearms industry.

One-gun-per-month restrictions for law-abiding gun owners.

Mandated “safe storage” of firearms.

Penalize adults for allowing minors access to firearms.*

Expand so-called “red flag” laws.

Extend the background check period from three to at least ten days.

(*Would the Biden administration punish crime victim 73-year-old Linda Ellis of Goldsboro, N.C. because her 12-year-old grandson was able to access a firearm and fatally shoot one of two thugs who broke into her home Feb. 13 demanding money, and shot her in the leg? The fatally wounded suspect was found in an intersection nearby. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.)

#NEW: A 12-year-old Goldsboro boy fired off shots at two masked robbers who broke in & shot his grandmother, Linda Ellis. One of those robbers died from their injuries. At 6, we speak to the family about the frightening ordeal & give an update on “Miss Linda’s” condition. pic.twitter.com/q7yvwPXS9j — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 13, 2021

In the White House statement, the Biden administration threatened to “not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.”

Such a statement has “executive order” written all over it, critics believe. The question is: How much authority does Biden have to issue an executive order affecting a constitutionally-enumerated fundamental right? Gun rights advocates are already preparing for court confrontations.

One organization has been busy in that regard for weeks. The Second Amendment Foundation last month launched its “2nd Amendment First Responder” project, which has been publicized by Ammoland News coverage. SAF has been recruiting “First Responders” for the past six weeks and the effort is resulting in an impressive reaction.

SAF has reportedly attracted thousands of new supporters, including first-time gun buyers. In a news release, the foundation detailed this new support:

“Over 25 percent of our new supporters were first-time gun buyers in 2020. Approximately 40 percent of our new gun-owning supporters are women.”

The campaign, which has been advertising on a dozen networks, has also drawn some ugly hate mail including this message from one critic:

“Get the f— off CNN. No lying propaganda you trump (sic) ass licker. We can’t stand you dumb f— republicians (sic). Go back to state news, fox, with your bull s— lies, hate filled speech, name calling, all in the name of God. You lying trump (sic) worshippers will burn in hell. And if you come near my house you c—suckers, I’ll shoot your devil loving, racist ass. Come on.”

SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb gets “three or four a day” like this. Earlier messages to SAF have included these gems:

“Please go f— yourself. Thank you.”

“You are inviting violence and mayhem just like your president by showing your ad. It is full of lies and I feel bad for anyone who believes your violent mission. You pray on the weak of mind and they don’t even know it. This is a pathetic and lying organization. Organization is used loosely. Take down your despicable false ad. And DO NOT contact me in any form. This is sickening. Bellevue is pretty pricey, who funds this s–t show?”

“Your ads claiming Biden & Harris will take away guns are grossly fabricated, perfidious lies designed to incite radical, right-wing crypto-fascist violence which IS a violation of the sedition-insurrection act. Your organization can be *charged* with violating the sedition-insurrection act & if you continue to put your outrageously false, pernicious claims on TV we will send an official complaint to the Dept. of Justice plus a possible lawsuit…No Democratic POTUS has *ever* taken away guns, ammo, tootsie rolls, condoms, or guava coated dildos:-) In fact, if anyone takes away guns, it will be a RATpublican like Trump, Cruz or Johnson once they secure a right-wing dictatorship which Trump almost did. So cut the s–t, the surge of pathological, radical right-wing toxin must stop, your orange demon is now out of power and hiding in his Florida bunker where he allows Russian transvestites to urinate on his micro mushroom. Stop the lies, stop the ads or the DOJ will be calling you. Get a life, eat a nice tuna sub with anchovies:-)”

One Michigan-based ammunition company reportedly is refusing to sell ammunition to Biden voters. According to Law Enforcement Today, Fenix Ammunition questions would-be purchasers.

“When a shopper visits Fenix’s website,” the report explains, “a popup prevents the would-be buyer from accessing the site unless they answer ‘No’ to the question, ‘Did you vote for Joe Biden?’ “A ‘Yes’ answer directs the shopper to Biden’s so-called ‘gun safety’ page on his platform website.”

Ultimately, if a customer acknowledges voting for Biden last fall, “the sale is declined.”

Meanwhile, Biden has a long track record of extremist gun control, so any thought he might be bluffing is at best delusional. He promised gun control on the campaign trail, and vowed to put anti-gun former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke in charge of his administration’s gun policy.

At the beginning of his administration, Biden called for “unity.” Moving to erode the rights of more than 100 million U.S. citizens is hardly unifying, say critics, and considering the hate-filled reaction to SAF’s “2nd Amendment First Responder” advertising, Biden supporters are not interested in unity at all.

