Burris 4.5-14x 42mm Droptine Riflescope – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I recently was testing a Umarex .22 cal. Origin airgun. I haven’t used a Burris since I left Colorado 22 years ago, so I thought I’d try a Burris scope on it. Of course when I’m hunting with a .22 cal. airgun I’m hunting small game that has a small kill zone. Due to this, I like a 4.5-14x scope. After checking out the Burris line-up I noticed that they had an economical 4.5-14x with an Adjustable Parallax named the Burris 4.5-14x 42mm Droptine. After testing it I was glad that I did.

For whatever reason at first I had trouble. I ran out of clicks and was still shooting 8” low. I tried to shim up one ring but the screws wouldn’t reach the bottom half. I talked to my gunsmithing buddy and he suggested that I shim up the back base mount. I did that, we bore sighted it and I was back in the saddle.

I then took it out on the high desert country and my buddy Robert Martin and I sighted it in. Using JSB Match Grade Dome pellets I was getting 5/16” groups. Now we were talking. Wow, 5/16” groups with an economical rifle.

If you’ve ever shot some of the cheaper airguns you’ll know that some airguns come with cheap scopes, especially one company that I knew in the past. I understand why they mount a cheap scope on their airgun. It is to keep the price point down but I think that hurts the airgun industry as a whole. Here’s why I say this. A kid is just getting into guns/shooting. If his/her first experience with a scope is some blurry, out of focus cheapo it degrades his experience. The older I get, the more that I like good glass.

Is the Burris 4.5-14x Droptine scope a little bit of an overkill for an airgun? Well, maybe but I was impressed with its crispness and clarity. It sure made for an enjoyable shooting experience. I can’t wait for spring when the ground squirrels start popping out. I’m going to wear them out with my new Umarex .22 cal. airgun with the Burris 4.5-14x 42mm Droptine Scope mounted on it.

For an airgun it’s nice to have to have an Adjustable Parallax that goes down to 10 or 15 yds. but again, this is a big game scope that I wanted to try out on an airgun. But to contradict what I said in the above sentence. I had no problem at all with taking close up 15 yd. shots. The scope focused fine for me.

Like I said above, I can’t wait for spring to roll around so I can start ground squirrel hunting. This Burris 4.5-14x 42mm Droptine scope is going to work great. A lot of airguns come with 3-9x but that’s just not enough magnification if you’re wanting to reach out there and touch someone. Last spring, I hit one at 100 yds. To do that you need more than a 3-9x. This Burris scope is going to be a deadly combination with my new Umarex Origin.

The MSRP on the Burris 4.5-14x 42mm Droptine scope is $167.00. And as is usual, we will close with the specs.

ADJUSTABLE PARALLAX

RETICLE-BALLISTIC PLEX

MATTE BLACK

4.4-14x 42mm

1” TUBE

EYE RELIEF 3.1”-3.8”

CLICK VALUE ¼ MOA

ADJUSTABLE POARALLAX 50 yds.-INFINITY

LENGTH 13”

WEIGHT-18 oz.

COVERED BY THE BURRIS FOREVER WARRANTY





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”