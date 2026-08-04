Third Circuit Lets New Jersey Keep Enforcing Unconstitutional Rifle and Magazine Bans

New Jersey may continue enforcing its bans on commonly owned semiautomatic rifles and standard-capacity magazines while the state asks the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse its historic Second Amendment defeat. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit granted New Jersey’s motion to stay its mandate on August 4, ending several weeks of contradictory state guidance over when the court’s July 17 ruling would take effect.

New Jersey State Police had previously told firearm retailers that the decision was effective July 31 and that officials were preparing compliance instructions. The Attorney General’s Office later claimed the mandate would not issue until August 7. On July 31, the state moved to prevent the mandate from issuing at all.

The Third Circuit has now granted that request.

A Constitutional Victory Gun Owners Still Cannot Use

The en banc Third Circuit ruled July 17 that New Jersey’s ban on covered semiautomatic rifles and magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds violates the Second Amendment. Ten of the court’s 15 judges joined the judgment. The court held that semiautomatic rifles are plainly “Arms” within the meaning of the Second Amendment and that New Jersey failed to establish a historical tradition supporting its sweeping prohibition.

The court also recognized that magazines are not mere accessories or “accoutrements” existing outside the Constitution. They are essential ammunition-feeding devices that facilitate the ordinary operation of semiautomatic firearms.

The Third Circuit concluded that New Jersey could not ban commonly possessed rifles and magazines simply because lawmakers dislike their features, capacity, appearance, or popularity.

That ruling remains the judgment of the court. The August 4 order does not withdraw it, vacate it, reconsider it, or suggest that the majority has changed its view of the Second Amendment. What the order does is prevent the mandate, the formal instruction putting that judgment into effect, from issuing.

For New Jersey gun owners, that distinction carries criminal consequences. The state’s bans remain enforceable for now. Dealers cannot treat the July ruling as authorization to begin ordinary sales of the affected rifles and magazines, and residents should not assume that possession prohibited under current New Jersey law has suddenly become lawful. The court declared the laws unconstitutional, then allowed the state to continue enforcing them.

New Jersey Asked to Preserve Its Infringement

New Jersey filed its stay motion on July 31, arguing that allowing lawful commerce in AR-15-style rifles and standard-capacity magazines would cause the state “irreparable harm.” The state warned that thousands of rifles and magazines could enter New Jersey and become difficult to retrieve if the Supreme Court later reversed the Third Circuit.

As AmmoLand previously reported, that argument turned constitutional rights upside down. New Jersey treated the restoration of an enumerated right as an injury to the government while treating continued enforcement of unconstitutional criminal laws as a minor inconvenience for the citizens whose rights were violated.

The state’s filing even included screenshots and social-media posts from dealers and firearm companies preparing to serve New Jersey customers once the mandate was issued. Those exhibits were offered as proof of an emergency. In reality, they demonstrated common use.

The rifles and magazines at issue are ordinary commercial products possessed by millions of Americans for self-defense, competition, hunting, training, and other lawful purposes. New Jersey calls their return to the lawful market a “flood.” Gun owners would call it the end of an unconstitutional state-enforced ban.

The Third Circuit has now given the state the delay it requested, a move some in the Second Amendment community saw coming.

Bummer, but expected. This is pretty normal. The only reason they may have denied it was NJ’s delay in seeking the stay, but I guess that wasn’t enough. https://t.co/sRW4XVslze — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 4, 2026

New Jersey Created Confusion Over When the Ruling Would Take Effect

Before obtaining the stay, New Jersey officials sent conflicting messages to firearm retailers and gun owners about when the Third Circuit’s decision would become effective. The New Jersey State Police notified Garden State firearm retailers that officials were preparing guidance following the court’s ruling.

“We are aware of the Third Circuit’s decision in ANJRPC v. Platkin, which is effective July 31, 2026,” the State Police email said. “We are working with the Office of the Attorney General to develop practical guidance for New Jersey residents and businesses in light of that decision.”

That message reasonably led retailers and gun owners to believe the state was preparing to comply with the Third Circuit’s judgment by July 31. The Attorney General’s Office then changed course. After initially appearing to recognize the July 31 date, a spokesperson said July 31 was actually the deadline for seeking rehearing and that the decision would become effective when the mandate issued on August 7.

New Jersey then filed its motion to stay the mandate on July 31. The filing automatically prevented the mandate from issuing while the Third Circuit considered the motion. The August 4 order now extends that delay. The mandate will remain stayed while New Jersey prepares its anticipated Supreme Court petition. If the justices grant review, the stay remains in effect until the Supreme Court finally resolves the case.

The state therefore moved from telling dealers that the decision was effective July 31, to announcing an August 7 mandate date, to asking the court to prevent the judgment from taking effect at all. New Jersey imposes serious criminal penalties on people who possess the rifles and magazines covered by its bans. When constitutional rights and potential felony charges are at stake, citizens should not have to decipher contradictory announcements from the same government that is fighting to preserve the restrictions.

There will be no immediate New Jersey equivalent of California’s “Freedom Week.” The bans remain enforceable while the Supreme Court process unfolds, despite the Third Circuit’s holding that those laws violate the Second Amendment.

The Magazine Fight Is Already at the Supreme Court’s Door

The timing of the stay is especially important because the national fight over magazine bans is already moving toward the Supreme Court. On August 3, the petitioners in Duncan v. Bonta filed a supplemental brief urging the justices to review California’s ban on magazines holding more than ten rounds. They pointed directly to the Third Circuit’s New Jersey decision, which created an acknowledged split with the Ninth Circuit.

The Ninth Circuit held that California may prohibit magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds. The Third Circuit reached the opposite conclusion, holding that magazines are protected “Arms” and cannot be banned when commonly possessed for lawful purposes.

The same magazine can now be treated as constitutionally protected in Pennsylvania and prohibited contraband in California. The Bill of Rights is not supposed to change when an American crosses from one federal judicial circuit into another.

The Third Circuit expressly rejected the Ninth Circuit’s theory that magazines are mere accessories outside the Second Amendment’s text. It also rejected the suggestion that a ten-round magazine can be a protected arm while an otherwise identical eleven-round magazine is not. There is no ten-round exception written into the Second Amendment. There is no Founding-era tradition establishing ten rounds as the constitutional limit for an ammunition-feeding device. Ten is an entirely arbitrary number selected by anti-gun lawmakers.

The Ninth Circuit also tried to justify California’s ban by asking how often citizens fire more than ten rounds during documented defensive gun uses. But the Second Amendment protects the right to keep and bear arms. It does not protect only the ammunition capacity a judge believes citizens are statistically likely to need.

Americans do not have to prove that they will fire every round in a magazine before they may lawfully possess it.

Several Second Amendment Cases Are Converging

The Supreme Court has already granted review in Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins, cases challenging bans on AR-15-style rifles. The Duncan petitioners are asking the Court to hear the magazine question alongside those rifle-ban cases. A related Washington case, Gator’s Custom Guns v. Washington, also presents a challenge to a magazine-capacity restriction.

New Jersey’s anticipated petition could place both issues before the justices in a single case: whether states may ban commonly owned semiautomatic rifles and whether they may ban the standard magazines used with them.

Gun-control states have followed the same strategy against both. They attach politically loaded labels to ordinary arms, call AR-15s “assault weapons,” call standard magazines “large-capacity magazines,” and then argue that the terminology places those arms outside the Constitution. It does not.

The original meaning of the Second Amendment does not depend on which arms modern politicians find acceptable. Nor does a state’s claimed sovereign interest supersede the federal Constitution. The Supremacy Clause leaves no room for New Jersey to exercise a supposed sovereign right to violate the Second Amendment.

New Jersey Won a Delay, Not the Case

The Third Circuit’s order is a procedural victory for New Jersey, but it is not a constitutional vindication. The state remains the losing party and continues to act like the losers they are. Their historical arguments failed. Claims that commonly owned rifles and magazines fall outside the Second Amendment failed. Their attempt to defend a politically selected ten-round limit failed. What New Jersey has secured is more time.

For gun owners, however, time spent under an unconstitutional law is not harmless. Every additional day means continued restrictions on acquiring, possessing, and carrying arms the Third Circuit has already recognized as constitutionally protected.

The state argued that allowing citizens to exercise their rights could make its bans difficult to restore later. That concern reveals the real nature of the alleged injury: New Jersey fears that lawful citizens will obtain arms that the government wants the power to confiscate, prohibit, or permanently exclude from the state.

The Third Circuit has allowed that unconstitutional regime to survive while the Supreme Court decides whether to intervene.

New Jersey may have postponed the consequences of its defeat. It has not rewritten the Second Amendment, erased the circuit split, or transformed commonly owned rifles and magazines into unprotected contraband.

The Supreme Court now has an opportunity to end that contradiction nationwide.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.