Canada’s Liberal Government – More Gun Control!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Apparently acting on the impulse that the solution to one irrational gun control proposal is more of the same, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government introduced a bill with new restrictions and prohibitions on February 16.

Bill C-21 ​amends the federal ​Criminal Code ​and ​Firearms Act ​by creating new crimes, establishing a “red flag” process for seizing lawfully-owned firearms and other property from individuals, allowing municipalities to regulate handgun possession and other heightened controls that will burden responsible gun owners across the nation.

The bill follows the Prime Minister’s announcement, last May, of regulations imposing an immediate ban of over 1,500 models of previously legal firearms and devices, with a limited amnesty period allowing owners to continue to possess (but not use or transport) these guns. The details of this “buyback” program have yet to be released, despite the fact that the amnesty expires early next year.

Readers may recall that last November, Bill Blair, the minister charged with the implementation of the gun ban and confiscation program, ​refused to answer questions​ ​about its cost during a House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) meeting.

The minister responded with repeated assurances that the cost and program budget “will be provided when we bring forward the legislation that is required to facilitate how we deal with those firearms that have been prohibited.”

Despite these unequivocal representations (and what is, in government timing terms, the imminent end of the amnesty), this latest legislative proposal lacks any reference to the “buyback,” compensation information, or the overall budget or costs.

Instead, Bill C-21 contains a number of provisions that seem unnecessary, unworkable, or unconstitutional.

The bill would make it a crime to alter (unpin) a magazine so as to convert it to a “prohibited device.” Magazines holding more than the legal limit are “prohibited devices.” However, unauthorized possession of a “prohibited device” is already an indictable offense under the Criminal Code, punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years.

Section 112 of the bill creates the new crime of advertising “a firearm in a manner that depicts, counsels or promotes violence against a person,” potentially punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment for a first offense. There is no definition of what constitutes “depict[ing], counsel[ling], or promot[ing] violence against a person,” but any suggestion of using a firearm in justified self-defense or in law enforcement would invite criminal prosecution. Moreover, the Liberal government has ​previously characterized ​all of the firearms on the banned list as “military-grade assault weapons” (“guns that were designed for soldiers to kill other soldiers”)