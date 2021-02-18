Coast’s New Ultra-Durable Folding Knife – The FX 350

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- When we first received this knife for testing and review, we almost sent it back for having a “defect”. Well, it wasn’t a defect, it was simply the unique design of this blade; i.e., the G10 scale was only on one side of the folder. That design allows the knife to be removed from your belt (in any of the three positions) more quickly.

So, if don’t mind an asymmetrical knife, read on because as with all Coast blades, this one is well constructed and priced right. You may not have known that Coast was a knife maker, as their current fame is for producing among the best (if not the best) flashlights and lanterns on the market. Yet, they got their start over a hundred years ago with the salmon dressing knife designed by their founder, Henry W. Brands. When Henry arrived in the rugged Pacific Northwest (1919) as a hardware salesman he quickly realized some of the tools in the back of his Model T weren’t suited to his new home.

Fishermen on the Oregon Coast told him they needed a stronger, sharper knife to fillet the 50-pound Chinook salmon still common then. So Henry went back to Portland, designed a better knife with a metal cleaning scoop on the back end of the handle, and returned to the dock with a knife that became so popular he couldn’t keep up with demand. It was COAST’s first innovation.

With that first knife, Henry determined that functionality was more important than looks. We believe that also applies to the FX350. It isn’t as pretty as some other blades, but it is incredibly functional. The blade is perfect for field dressing and skinning a large animal. When you are done, it goes right back on your belt until it is needed again. Around the camp, you will find a lot of uses, including cutting that “home-cooked” piece of beef you cooked for dinner. (or slicing up some kindling for the fire).

The specifications for the FX350 are:

Blade length: 3.5” (8.9 cm)

Length closed: 4.5” (11.43 cm)

Length open: 8,0” (20.3 cm)

Blade style: plain

Blade material: 9Cr18MoV Stainless Steel (excellent edge holding properties)

Handle Material: G10 (3 Position Knife Clip) Frame Locking Blade with Thumb Stud for easy opening

Weight: 5.1 oz (144 g)

The G10 scale is contour-machined for maximum grip efficiency. The thumb studs are just right for opening with control. Add in the Coast lifetime warranty against defects in material and workmanship and you have a very nice blade. With the MSRP of $35, you have a blade worthy of Mr. Brand’s legacy.

The Clarys:

Jim is a retired USAF Scientist and a combat veteran from the Vietnam era. Mary is a retired NICU nurse who shot F-Class competition before injuring her back. Between them, they have over 100 years of experience in hunting and shooting. They have published over 800 articles and reviews, many of which can be read on AmmoLand News.