Colorado ’21 Legislative Session Convenes with Intro of Multiple Gun Laws

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- This week, the Colorado General Assembly convened for its 2021 Legislative Session. Multiple pro- and anti-gun bills have already been introduced, though no hearings have currently been scheduled. Below are a handful of important measures to be aware of.

Pro-gun bills:

House Bill 1038 allows those with a concealed handgun permit to carry concealed handguns on school grounds.

House Bill 1070 repeals the misguided 2013 law that limited the amount of ammunition a firearm magazine can hold. By removing this restriction, law-abiding Coloradans are not limited in their ability to protect themselves and their loved ones.

House Bill 1082 allows valid concealed carry permits to be used as an alternative to a background check while purchasing a firearm, and requiring a sheriff to receive the results of a background check before issuing a concealed carry permit.

Anti-gun bills:

House Bill 1106 imposes government-mandated standards for storing firearms, requiring them to be made unavailable for self-defense reasons.

Senate Bill 78 victimizes gun owners who suffer loss or theft of their property with a fine if they don’t report a lost or stolen firearm within five days of discovering them missing.

These measures implicitly attack gun owners and have zero effect on preventing crime, and they are only a couple of the introduced measures this year. NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters need to remain vigilant this year. ​Please stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts for more information and updates when they are available.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org