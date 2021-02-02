GLOCK Professional Announces a New Training Class for First Time Shooters

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- GLOCK Professional announces the launch of a new firearm training course designed specifically for new shooters called GLOCK Brilliance in the Basics. This course is designed for entry-level individuals who are seeking professional instruction on the safe and proper use of GLOCK firearms.

GLOCK, Inc. does not stop at firearm manufacturing but extends beyond the sale of firearms to support the customer through end-user programs for both sport shooting and professional firearm training. These programs are offered through GLOCK Professional and include GLOCK Training and the GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation which are valuable resources for new and experienced shooters alike.

GLOCK Training offers a variety of courses for all levels of shooters to include the Armorer’s Course, GLOCK Operator Course, GLOCK Modular Optic System (MOS) Operator Course, GLOCK Low Profile Carry Course, and Instructor Workshop. With an increase in first-time firearm purchasers and a priority in education for safe firearm handling, GLOCK Professional recently introduced its newest training course, GLOCK Brilliance in the Basics.

“Firearm safety and education are a priority for us at GLOCK,” says Joseph Parent, Director of Training at GLOCK. “Our team of expert instructors are continuously training to provide exceptional educational experiences to our students and are excited to extend this to new shooters in a comfortable and safe learning environment.”

GLOCK Brilliance in the Basics is a one-day course that is open to ages 16 and up who meet background qualifications. The course provides all firearm related equipment and is taught by GLOCK Professional trainers that have years of experience working around North America with clients of all knowledge levels. With a diverse history in training and real-world application, the training staff of GLOCK Professional are equipped to provide quality education to shooters from all backgrounds. Whether new to firearms or an experienced Law Enforcement or Military official, GLOCK Professional trains clients in safe, efficient and accurate use of the GLOCK pistol.

For additional information about courses offered and eligibility, please visit www.GLOCKtraining.com.

About GLOCK, Inc.

GLOCK is a leading global manufacturer of firearms. The simple, safe design of GLOCK’s polymer-based pistols revolutionized the firearms industry and made GLOCK pistols a favorite of military and law enforcement agencies worldwide and among pistol owners. In 2021, GLOCK celebrates its 35th Anniversary in the United States. Renowned for featuring three safeties, GLOCK pistols offer users of every lifestyle confidence they can rely on. GLOCK, Inc. is based in Smyrna, Georgia. For more information, please visit us.glock.com.

About GLOCK Professional, Inc. Training

GLOCK Professional, INC. Training is a global leader in the firearm training industry since 2006. The safe, simple and effective methods of instruction used are able to assist shooters of all knowledge levels. With a diverse history in training and real-world application, the training staff of GLOCK Professional are equipped to provide quality education to shooters from all backgrounds. GLOCK Professional, INC. is based in Smyrna, GA and has instructor staff placed around the U.S. to assist our clients. For more information, please visit www.GLOCKtraining.com.