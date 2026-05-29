PSA Dagger SW1 RMR Slide Assembly w/ Copper Threaded Barrel — $199.99

Limited Time Deal

A complete optics-ready slide with sights, recoil assembly, and a threaded barrel for $199.99 is the kind of deal that is worth a look. This PSA Dagger SW1 slide comes finished in Flat Dark Earth with side window cuts, an RMR footprint, Ameriglo co-witness day sights, and a copper 4.5-inch threaded barrel already installed. For anyone building out a Dagger or upgrading a compatible frame, this is a simple way to add an optic-ready upper without paying more for the slide than you did for the pistol.

Top Features

RMR Optics Cut — Ready for popular pistol red dots

Copper 4.5” Threaded Barrel — 1/2×28 threads with protector included

Ameriglo Co-Witness Sights — Black day sights, ready for optic backup use

FDE Cerakote Slide Finish — Clean look with added durability

SW1 Window Cuts — Reduces slide weight and shows off the copper barrel

Compatible Fit — Works with PSA Dagger Compact, Full Size-S, and Gen3-compatible frames

Why Shooters Love It

This is a straightforward upgrade for anyone building out a Dagger or refreshing a compatible frame. The slide is already cut for an RMR-pattern optic, the Ameriglo co-witness sights are installed, and the 4.5-inch copper threaded barrel gives you more flexibility than a plain factory-style upper.

The SW1 window cuts add a sharper look without going overboard, and PSA’s Extreme Carry Cuts help smooth the slide for holster work. At $199.99, it is a lot of hardware for the money and a simple way to move into an optic-ready, threaded-barrel setup without piecing the upper together part by part.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $299.99

Sale Price: $199.99 Savings: $100.00 Discount: 33% Off

$199.99

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