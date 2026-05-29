PSA Dagger SW1 RMR Slide Assembly w/ Copper Threaded Barrel — $199.99

A complete optics-ready slide with sights, recoil assembly, and a threaded barrel for $199.99 is the kind of deal that is worth a look. This PSA Dagger SW1 slide comes finished in Flat Dark Earth with side window cuts, an RMR footprint, Ameriglo co-witness day sights, and a copper 4.5-inch threaded barrel already installed. For anyone building out a Dagger or upgrading a compatible frame, this is a simple way to add an optic-ready upper without paying more for the slide than you did for the pistol.
Top Features
- RMR Optics Cut — Ready for popular pistol red dots
- Copper 4.5” Threaded Barrel — 1/2×28 threads with protector included
- Ameriglo Co-Witness Sights — Black day sights, ready for optic backup use
- FDE Cerakote Slide Finish — Clean look with added durability
- SW1 Window Cuts — Reduces slide weight and shows off the copper barrel
- Compatible Fit — Works with PSA Dagger Compact, Full Size-S, and Gen3-compatible frames
Why Shooters Love It
This is a straightforward upgrade for anyone building out a Dagger or refreshing a compatible frame. The slide is already cut for an RMR-pattern optic, the Ameriglo co-witness sights are installed, and the 4.5-inch copper threaded barrel gives you more flexibility than a plain factory-style upper.
The SW1 window cuts add a sharper look without going overboard, and PSA’s Extreme Carry Cuts help smooth the slide for holster work. At $199.99, it is a lot of hardware for the money and a simple way to move into an optic-ready, threaded-barrel setup without piecing the upper together part by part.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$299.99
- Sale Price: $199.99
- Savings: $100.00
- Discount: 33% Off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Palmetto State Armory Liberty Lower - 1535
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 69.99
|
|Palmetto State Armory A2 EPT Rifle Lower Build Kit - 516445142
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
|
|Palmetto State Armory A2 EPT Rifle Lower Build Kit, Black
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
|
|Palmetto State Armory Magpul MOE EPT Lower Build Kit - Flat Dark Earth
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 129.99
|