Gun Bans and Prior Restraints Being Sold as ‘Progress’ in Nevada

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- The Center for American Progress presented “6 Policies to Reduce Gun Violence in Nevada” on Wednesday. Replete with footnotes to make it appear to be a serious study, it unsurprisingly shows itself to be another piece of Astroturf propaganda commissioned by connected and powerful elites. It has been designed to smear gun owners and advance citizen disarmament by swindling the ignorant into surrendering their rights.

The policies being stumped for are:

“Repeal gun stores’ essential business status.”

They lead into this with the coronavirus business closures, but without presenting any evidence whatsoever that gun stores pose any greater public health risk than any of the other establishments deemed “essential,” including, of course, casinos.

What this will do is deny citizens the tools of defense in times of emergency, when they need them most and when civil authorities are overwhelmed, meaning people will be on their own.

“Prohibit people who commit hate crimes from possessing guns.”

“The Nevada Legislature should amend current state law to prohibit people convicted of all hate crimes—both felony and misdemeanor—from gun possession,” the proposal advocates. Here’s what they don’t tell us about how “hate crimes” can be defined:

It’s now against the law in New York City to threaten someone with a call to immigration authorities or refer to them as an “illegal alien” when motivated by hate. The restrictions — violations of which are punishable by fines of up to $250,000 per offense — are outlined in a 29-page directive released by City Hall’s Commission on Human Rights.

Among the most rabid, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, being at the core of the Republican caucus makes you a “legitimate white supremacist sympathizer.” It’s not hard to see where this will go.

“Ban ghost guns.”

Criminals already aren’t “allowed” to have guns. If they steal one or buy one on the black market, first they will need to drop it at a crime scene (think ATF’s Operation Fast and Furious), and even then, knowing the serial number will not tell authorities who illegally obtained it.

What this is really about is the government knowing who has what so that when the time comes, it can be confiscated. And, of course, criminals such edicts are supposed to deter will carry on business as usual unimpeded, laughing at the “law-abiding” suckers.

“Implement gun licensing.”

Right. And of course, it will be “may issue,” so there’s no room for corruption there, right? Plus, it’s a prior restraint on a right, one that specifically comes with a “shall not be infringed” prescription. Plus… oh bull, we don’t need to explain further, how about “No”? How about “Hell, no”? If totalitarians want to keep pushing and make us outlaws for claiming our rights, they’re going to find some of us are going to be the very best outlaws we can be.

“Update Nevada’s firearm preemption law.”

You know, create a patchwork quilt, where you’re “legal” here, but cross an invisible county or municipal line and suddenly you’re illegal. It would become impossible to comply with the law, which fittingly, recalls a quote attributed to Joseph Stalin’s head murderer, Lavrentiy Beria:

“Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”

“Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

That’s what they’re also going for in the Biden administration, and when there’s another atrocity in a “gun-free zone,” they may just get enough feckless Republicans to betray their “staunch defender of the Second Amendment” ratings from NRA (as we’ve seen happen so many times before) and give it to them.

At that point, when the order is to obey and surrender or be destroyed, it will not just be “No,” and not just “Hell, no,” but “No. Your move.”

Some Americans aren’t of a mind to accept a one-sided, mandatory version of “unity and healing” at gunpoint.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.