Indiana: Committee Hearing Anti School Safety Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- February 4th, the Indiana Senate Committee on Education and Career Development is hearing Senate Bill 64 to impose onerous, one-size-fits-all requirements on school security. Please contact your state senator and ask them to OPPOSE SB 64.

Senate Bill 64 places severe, mandatory training qualifications that school security or other staff members must meet before they may carry a firearm in, or on, school property as authorized. Requirements include an initial 40 hours of training, followed by 16 hours every year thereafter, along with other requirements, including a personality test and training with an attorney. Rather than allowing individual school governing bodies to make security decisions as best suits them, it imposes a one-size-fits-all requirement on all schools across the state that will deter them from taking proactive measures to keep children safe.

