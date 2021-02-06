Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a make-your-own-deal on the Springfield Hellcat 3″ 9mm pistol that with coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” you can pick one up for $530.99 with FREE shipping.

Springfield Hellcat 3″ 9mm 3″ 13Rnd Pistol It’s a jungle out there. Protect yourself with the all-new 9mm Hellcat from Springfield Armory. Featuring a patented magazine with best in class capacity of 11+1 and 13+1 with included extended magazine. The Hellcat is designed specifically for every day carry with Adaptive Grip Texture and high visibility sights. U-Dot sight picture on the Hellcat features a high visibility tritium & luminescent front sight paired with a Tactical Rack rear sight for easy target acquisition in stressful, low-light conditions. The Hellcat from Springfield Armory gives you The Capacity to Defend. Features: Top Slide Serrations

Standard Accessory Rail

Adaptive Grip Texture for optimum grip in any environment and situation Additional Specs: Barrel Material: Hammer Forged Steel

Barrel Finish: Melonite

Twist: 1:10

Recoil System: Dual Captive Recoil Spring w/Full-Length Guide Rod

Height: 4″ w/ Flush Mag, 4.5″ w/ Extended Mag

Grip Width: 1″

Caliber: 9mm

Sights: U-Dot, Tritium & Luminescent Front, Tactical Rack Rear

Frame: Black Polymer w/ Adaptive Grip Texture

Slide: Billet Machined, Melonite Finish

Barrel Length: 3″

Overall Length: 6″

Weight: 17.9 oz. (w/ Empty Flush Mag)

Magazines: (1) 11 Round, (1) 13 Round Extended For the best selection of Firearms, Accessories, and Ammunition at unbelievable prices, shop Palmetto State Armory!

