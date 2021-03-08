Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- As Georgia authorities are continuing their investigation of eight murders at three different Atlanta-area massage parlors about an hour apart, anti-gun former Democrat President Barack Obama inserted himself into the story via Twitter, calling for “commonsense gun safety laws” as though no gun laws are currently in place.

As if that weren’t enough of political exploitation, the Washington Times is reporting some Democrat lawmakers have “blamed language used by former President Trump and some Republican members of Congress for the Georgia shootings.”

“Reps. Judy Chu of California and Hakeem Jeffries of New York said lawmakers who used terms like ‘China virus’ or ‘Kung Flu’ to describe the coronavirus contributed to discrimination against Asians” who account for a majority of the victims, according to the Washington Times. “I would encourage members of Congress who continue to use that type of hateful rhetoric [to] cut it out because you also have blood on your hands,” Jeffries stated, according to the Times report.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long from Woodstock, Ga., scene of the apparent first massage parlor shooting. He was stopped in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, according to Fox News. Lawmen reportedly recovered a 9mm firearm at the time, but there were apparently no other guns in the car.

That gun, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was purchased just hours before the shooting at Big Woods Goods in Holly Springs, Cherokee County, several miles north of Atlanta. That fact might add momentum to H.R. 1446, the so-called “Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021,” which would extend the time frame for a NICS check from three to ten days. The gun shop is cooperating with investigators, the newspaper said.

But that would not have mattered in this case, because the suspect apparently was cleared for the purchase. However, Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, observed with a roll of the eyes that this detail wouldn’t matter to the gun control crowd in their push to pass a law. Anti-gunners have wanted to pass a waiting period requirement on top of background check laws.

Race does not appear to have been a factor in the attacks, according to an Associated Press report, although six of the eight victims were of Asian descent. The suspect is white. The motive appears to be linked to some sort of “sexual addiction.” Authorities say he acted alone.

Fox News is running a profile piece on the suspect, with statements from former classmates and acquaintances.

That apparently didn’t matter to Obama, whose tweets included this message: “Even as we’ve battled the pandemic, we’ve continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America. Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end.”

Federal agents are now reportedly involved in the investigation, according to NBC News, and the White House says Joe Biden is being advised of developments. He served as vice president under Obama.

The former president’s effort to exploit the tragedy is hardly a first. Anti-gunners have long lived by the principle that one should never let a serious crisis go to waste, a philosophy espoused by Rahm Emanuel, who once served as Obama’s chief of staff.

With gun control now in the news following passage of two House background check bills—H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446—and the re-introduction of legislation aimed at banning so-called “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines,” the Atlanta murder spree is certain to raise the stakes on Capitol Hill.

According to the Associated Press, “The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the U.S., and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton killing that took the lives of nine people…It follows a lull during the pandemic in 2020 that had the smallest number mass killings in more than a decade.”

It is not clear what proposed gun control laws might have prevented the Atlanta murders. There are at least three different crime scenes, rather than a single place where all eight victims were killed.

Security camera images apparently of the suspect leaving one of the scenes have been flashed across the Internet, and authorities reported during a Wednesday press briefing that the suspect had admitted to the killings. According to some reports, Long was allegedly heading to Florida where he was apparently planning additional shootings.

The killings occurred at massage parlors in Cherokee County and northeast Atlanta, the Journal-Constitution noted. Long’s hometown of Woodstock lies between Holly Springs and Atlanta along U.S. 525, north of Marietta.

