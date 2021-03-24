ALPS Mountaineering Baja Day Backpack 40L – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- For some reason right when I picked up the ALPS Mountaineering Baja 40 Backpack, I liked it. Maybe because it is simple and not overdesigned. On some packs, I want a lot of compartments but for some adventures, I just want one big compartment with a few zippered pouches. Here’s why I say this.

When I’m working shows like the SHOT, DSC, SCI Idaho Sports Show, etc. Companies are giving me t-shirts, caps, knives, scopes, etc., etc. A little rinky-dink backpack will be stuffed within the first hour. I’m also carrying verification sheets, snacks, and water so I need a pack with some room. I don’t need a lot of compartments. I know it would be a niche market so no one is going to design a show working backpack but I am always looking for a pack that will work for when I’m doing shows.

I also conduct 50-60 seminars/yr. For each seminar I have props. For instance, for my Elk Hunting seminars I’ll have a few calls and pictures, for my flyfishing seminars I’ll have my fly vest, fly rod and for my Backpacking 101 seminars, I’ll really have a boatload of items. So you can see why I say I need a pack that will hold quite a bit for when I’m hitting the shows and conducting seminars.

So with the above said, I believe the ALPS MOUNTAINEERING BAJA 40 BACKPACK should suffice for some of my normal shows. I fly out in four days to Alabama for the inaugural Shooting Sports Showcase in Talladega, Alabama. For this show I’ll want a pack big enough to carry my camera, notepads, laptop and rain gear in case we encounter some weather. I’m impressed enough with the ALPS MOUNTAINEERING BAJA 40 BACKPACK that I’m going to take it with me to work this event. Then the day after I’ll jump on a plane to jump over to South Dakota for another deal that I’m doing (plus hopefully get to go ice fishing) and then fly back home in two weeks.

The ALPS MOUNTAINEERING BAJA 40 BACKPACK also has an open type of pouch on the back. I think it will work well to hold my camera so I don’t have to unzip and dig it out every time I want to take a picture of a new rifle, Riton scope, etc. This pouch has two snaps that snap over the top which will keep my camera secure. The more I mess with this pack, the more I think that it will work great for me when I’m working shows.

There is one tweak I’d make in it. I do wish that it didn’t have the support wires under the mesh against your back. I assume it is designed like this to keep the pack from being limply pressed against your back but due to the convex shape, it pushes the pad side of the pack (the part against your back) so that it bulges into the main compartment of the pack, which fills up half of the carrying space.

The pack has a hydration port on either side at the top of the pack. Inside the main compartment, it has three unique Velcro loops that you can use to hang items on to allow for easy access. Such as car keys, little bags, and so forth. And, it has a rainfly which is handy to have on a pack.

As usual, we will close with the specs:

Lightweight 200D nylon double ripstop fabric with suspended mesh back panel combined with 3D mesh

Distinctive front compression panel/pocket accompanied with a unique full-access zipper path

Removable sternum strap and hip belt pockets

Fully equipped with stretch side pockets zippered lid pocket trekking pole loops hyperon attachment point hydration pocket/port and rain cover

Weight 2 lbs 6 oz Capacity 40L/2440 in³ Color Blue/Gray

Strap type: Shoulder Strap





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”