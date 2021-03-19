ATF Certifies South Dakota Concealed Carry Permit Valid NICS Alternative

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- At long last, the ATF finally responded to a request from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to certify that South Dakota’s Regular Concealed Carry Permits qualify as an alternative to NICS Background Checks! ATF Response below:

​“Per the request of the Office of Attorney General for the State of South Dakota, we reviewed the provisions authorizing issuance of South Dakota’s Regular Concealed Carry Permit, as implemented on or after July 1, 2018, and determined that this permit meets the requirements set forth in Title 18, United States Code, § 922(t)(3) to qualify as an alternative to a background check conducted by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). As you are aware, ATF has previously determined that South Dakota’s Gold Card Concealed Carry Permit and Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit (issued on or after January 1, 2017) also qualify as alternatives to a NICS background check…“

With the rapidly growing number of gun owners in the U.S., the “Instant Check System” can sometimes take a little longer than its name implies. Permit holders have already passed the same background check they would be subject to when purchasing a firearm. Allowing them to use their Regular Concealed Carry Permit as an alternative to a NICS Background Check will help to alleviate stress on the system and more promptly assist those looking to exercise their Second Amendment rights. With this exemption, those with a valid Regular Concealed Carry Permit will be able to take full advantage of the same NICS exemption as those with a Gold Card and Enhanced Concealed Carry permit.

NRA would like to thank Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, as well as those who helped to pass the Concealed Carry legislation back in 2018. Stay-tuned to NRA-ILA for more information and updates regarding your Second Amendment rights in The Mount Rushmore State.

