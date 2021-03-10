ATF, NSSF Offer Up to $5K Reward for Auburn WA Firearms Burglary

SEATTLE, WA — -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the burglary of Coastal Farm and Ranch in Auburn, Wash., on Feb. 16, in which 15 pistols were stolen.

An unknown male used bolt cutters and a pry bar to break through an outer and inner door of Coastal Farm and Ranch at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The suspect took 15 pistols and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a second suspect.

The suspect who broke into the store is believed to be a light-skinned male, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has a larger nose and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket, True Religion jeans and Nike Air Foamposite One metallic gold shoes.

The vehicle the two suspects departed in is a 2013 or newer dark blue compact/midsize SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5 or Ford Edge, with chrome window trim, running boards and aluminum rims. The vehicle was also missing its front license plate.

Photos from the burglary are included on the following pages of this notice.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved, and the recovery of the firearms, and NSSF is matching the reward, bringing the total to up to $5,000.

“We believe these firearms are most likely still there in the area, and are a threat to the safety of the community until they are recovered, and the perpetrators are taken into custody,” explained Jonathan T. McPherson, ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge. “We ask if that you know who took part in this brazen burglary, or know where any of the firearms are, you call ATF or your local law enforcement agency. You can also submit a tip online or via e-mail.”

Anyone with information about the persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email [email protected], or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential. More information about ATF and its programs are available at www.atf.gov.





Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

ATF is the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating violations of the federal firearms and explosives laws and regulations. More information about ATF and its programs can be found at www.atf.gov.