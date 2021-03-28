Below the Radar – Pressley Brings Back Her Nonsense Resolution

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Earlier this year, this series covered the various types of legislation that get introduced. One measure we noted were the resolutions that stay in one house of Congress. These are usually meant to make a statement. One resolution we covered last year, though, is back, and it’s a statement Second Amendment supporters need to reject.

Representative Ayanna Pressley has reintroduced a resolution from last year, this Congress, it’s known as H. Res. 226. The issues that were raised when it was covered in the last Congress still remain. However, this resolution warrants a closer look, because it reflects the mindset of one anti-Second Amendment extremist – and in order to protect our rights, we need to understand it.

As was the case in the last Congress, Pressley’s resolution is titled, “Recognizing that the United States has a moral obligation to meet its foundational promise of guaranteed justice for all.”

From the get-go, the title is a lie, especially based on what the resolution says about our Second Amendment rights.

It calls for “reducing gun violence by regulating manufacturers, limiting firearm production and sales, including a permanent ban on assault-type weapons, creating a mass gun buyback program, and supporting community-based violence and trauma interruption initiatives.”

We can debunk the notion that Pressley wants justice just on the ban she wants on modern, multi-purpose semi-automatic firearms. The Justice Department’s statistics show that rifles and shotguns are not used often for murder.

Over the last five years, you are far more likely to be killed with a knife than a rifle or shotgun of any kind, much less a so-called “weapon of war” that Pressley and others like to demonize. Rifles and shotguns combined in a single year kill fewer people than fists, feet, and other “personal weapons” (to use the Justice Department’s terminology).

The fact is, rifles and shotguns are not the problem, and those who decide to buy an AR-15 pattern long arm, whether it is a rifle or a shotgun, certainly won’t be feeling any justice from Pressley’s resolution. If anything, her resolution is a cynical call for the deliberate infliction of injustice, by punishing Americans for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit.

Second Amendment supporters should contact their Representative and Senators and politely urge them to oppose H Res 226, and instead, seek to support real solutions to the misuse of firearms in the commission of crimes. They also should support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.