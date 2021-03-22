CCI Wins Two 2020 Independent Retailer Gold Choice Awards

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Retailers have spoken, and those in the know have named their favorite shooting sports products for 2020. Shooting Sports Retailer and Tactical Retailer magazines have recently named their 2020 Independent Retailer Choice Awards. CCI was honored with a Gold award in the Rimfire category of both publications.

“CCI being selected as the Gold winner for Rimfire ammunition by both brands is clearly making a strong statement no one else can make,” said Grand View Outdoors President and Publisher, Derrick Nawrocki. “These awards continue to solidify CCI’s reputation of producing best-of-class products for rimfire shooting enthusiasts.”

Every year, shooting sports retailers face the daunting task of stocking the right products to satisfy both customers and their bottom line. To facilitate these awards, a group of retailers voted to select the best-of-the-best products and brands in many categories from rifles and ammunition to optics and accessories. Results were recently published in the March 2021 issues of both publications.

“These two publications offer news and information that helps retailers see what the market wants, and stock the latest products for hunting and shooting,” said CCI Rimfire Product Director Rick Stoeckel. “CCI has the most advanced offerings for hunters and shooters, manufactured to perform to high standards. We are proud that retailers recognize us as the best rimfire ammunition in today’s marketplace and we are honored to receive these two awards.”

CCI is the historic industry leader in rimfire ammunition. The iconic company now offers more than 100 cataloged items, including products beyond rimfire. CCI utilizes a state-of-the-art production facility, and a dedicated and highly experienced workforce, to create a huge variety of product options that have created unparalleled brand loyalty from millions of shooters and hunters. CCI offers a large variety of rimfire ammunition for predator and varmint hunting, customer favorites include Mini-Mag, Maxi-Mag, Stinger, VNT, Velocitor HP, GamePoint, and many more.

For more information on all products from CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com .

About CCI Ammunition

At CCI, we understand what you want and need. When it comes to ammunition and components no one beats us at our game. We offer the best selection in all shooting sports. While other companies sat on century-old technology and performance, we revived rimfire with exciting, high-performance products.

It all started when Richard “Dick” Speer’s enterprising led him to establish CCI in 1951. He provided a steady source of component primers to reloaders. Today we continue being the leader in rimfire ammunition thanks to our innovation, determination, and resourcefulness.