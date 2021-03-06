Champion Trapshooters Matt and Foster Bartholow Pick Winchester Ammo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester announces the re-signing of champion trapshooters Foster and Matt Bartholow. For over a decade, the Bartholow brothers have represented Team Winchester at the highest level of competition and are among the elite who routinely top the leaderboards. The Bartholows also share their passion for trapshooting with the younger generation by hosting several youth clinics across the country.

“The AA brand of shotshells is known for its consistent performance under pressure, much like Matt and Foster,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “The Bartholows have established themselves as some of the best trapshooters in the country, and we are proud to have them represent Team Winchester.”

About Foster Bartholow

Foster Bartholow broke out in the trapshooting world at the 2008 Grand American where he was declared co-champion of the Clay Target Championship after a 900-target shoot-off with the late, great Leo Harrison III where neither shooter missed a target. Since that time, Foster has added countless accolades to his resume. When Foster isn’t shooting trap, he is busy in the field hunting turkey, geese, and big game.

About Matt Bartholow

Matt Bartholow’s list of accomplishments starts in 2005 when he became the Sub-Junior Clay Target champion at the Grand American. In 2011, Matt won the Grand American Doubles Championship where he earned the coveted ring. In the following years, Matt has cemented himself as one of the greats in trapshooting history. Matt was the 2600 Target HOA at the 2017 and 2019 Grand American and the runner-up in 2012 and 2018. Matt has also compiled some monster streaks and averages in doubles trap that have put him in the conversation as the greatest doubles trapshooter in the sport’s history.

