Colt Reintroduces the .44 Magnum Anaconda Revolver

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Colt’s popular Snake Gun revolver series gains a new addition with the updated Anaconda. The Anaconda is a six-round, large frame, U.S. forged stainless steel double-action revolver chambered in 44 Magnum. It is available nationwide at Colt Stocking Dealers for $1,499 MSRP.

The 2021 Anaconda has been fully re-designed to utilize an oversized Python action with a bulked-up frame for added strength. The leaf-spring action provides a non-stacking, smooth-as-glass trigger pull. Recoil-absorbing Hogue over-molded grips are interchangeable with all Colt Python grips. The sights are elevation and windage adjustable, and interchangeable with a simple Allen key.

Its iconic profile comes from the full-lug, ventilated rib barrel, available in 6″ and 8″ lengths. A recessed target crown offers protection and like all Colt revolvers, the cylinder rotates clockwise. The frame is drilled and tapped for optic mounts, making the Anaconda an unstoppable huntsman’s sidearm.

“The Anaconda is a legendary piece of the Snake Gun series and fills a unique space in the revolver market,” said Justin Baldini, Product Director at Colt. “Our team was dedicated to making this revival worthy of the Colt name while serving the needs of today’s gun owner.”

First manufactured in the 1990s, it is now the fourth Snake Gun re-released by Colt. The Cobra, King Cobra, and Python have all seen a successful re-introduction to the market. The Anaconda is manufactured at Colt headquarters in West Hartford, Connecticut.

