KY House Passes Bill Preventing Discrimination Against Gun Businesses

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 175 by a vote of 73-21. It prevents discrimination against firearm businesses. This bill is also considered critical legislation by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation. HB 175 now goes to the Senate for further consideration. Please contact your state senator and ask them to SUPPORT HB 175.

House Bill 175 prohibits financial institutions from discriminating against firearm businesses. Anti-gun banks and their executives have expressed interest in denying services to the firearm industry as a way to further their political agenda and impose gun control by making such business impossible when legislatures won’t bend to their will.

This bill does not prevent any bank or a financial institution from making standard business decisions; nor does it preclude them from making legitimate determinations pertaining to creditworthiness or credit risk. It does, however, stipulate that financial institutions may not implement a policy of discriminating against the firearm industry at large.

NRA would like to thank the bill sponsor, Representative Savannah Maddox, and all of the representatives who voted in favor. Again, please contact your state senator and ask them to SUPPORT HB 175.

