Leupold Pro Shooters Dominate Accuracy International Long Range Classic

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that members of its pro team dominated the Precision Rifle Series’ Accuracy International Long Range Classic, held March 13-14 in Baker, Fla. Leupold shooters won both the Open and Production divisions at the event.

Matt Alwine won the Open Division with a score of 154. Doug Koenig, meanwhile, ran away with the Production Division, scoring 147 and finishing 12th overall at the event despite the strict limitations imposed by the Production class–which requires shooters to use optics that do not exceed $2,500 in value and factory rifles that do not exceed $2,500 in value.

Both Alwine and Koenig run Leupold’s award-winning Mark 5HD on their competition rifles, featuring the new-for-2021 PR2-MIL reticle.

“Accuracy and speed mean everything on the competition circuit, and the PR2-MIL reticle delivers both in spades,” Alwine said. “It’s open, simple, and fast. If you’re going to shoot with the best in the country, it’s exactly what you need.”

Developed with input from the country’s top competitors and professional shooters, the PR2 reticles are specifically designed for long range speed and precision. Two styles are available: the PR2-MIL and the PR2-MOA. They are available in Leupold’s Mark 5HD line, in both a 5-25x and 7-35x configuration. Leupold’s Mark 5HD riflescope, meanwhile, has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance.

“When we designed the PR2-MIL reticle, we sat down with competitive shooters from around the country to make sure it was exactly what they wanted and needed,” said John Snodgrass, Tactical Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “It reduces clutter, simplifies your shooting process, and will absolutely improve your long-range performance.”

