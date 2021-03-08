U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- After a long four-year wait, the Michigan Supreme Court is now considering the University of Michigan’s ban on firearms in Wade v. University of Michigan.

Ann Arbor resident Joshua Wade filed an action challenging the University of Michigan’s campus-wide ban on carrying firearms, alleging that the ban violated both the Michigan and U.S. Constitutions. Of particular importance is whether the University of Michigan is subject to Michigan’s firearms preemption statute.

The University should not be allowed to violate fundamental rights and clear legislative will. While Michigan’s Constitution gives the University of Michigan autonomy over the university’s financial and educational mission, it does not grant the university the power to act in lieu of the Michigan Legislature to address matters such as defensive carry.

Michigan law preempts cities, towns, municipalities, and some quasi-municipal corporations from regulating firearms. When operating outside its sphere of educational and financial autonomy, the University of Michigan is subject to the state firearms preemption statute. This is necessary to avoid a patchwork of laws that may subject an unwitting individual to criminal prosecution. Covering over five square miles, the University of Michigan campus is located in the center of Ann Arbor, abutting both public and private property, streets and sidewalks.

MCRGO Second Vice-Chair Steve Dulan is the attorney representing Mr. Wade. The MCRGO Legal Foundation has assisted in this case. We will keep you updated with future developments.

