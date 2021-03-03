NRA-backed Stand Your Ground Becomes Law in Arkansas

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Rifle Association applauds Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state legislature for passing SB 24 and making stand your ground legislation the law.

“This law ensures the rights of law-abiding Arkansans are protected,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director of, National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action. “Victims have little time to react when confronted with a criminal attack, they should not be required to try and run away before defending themselves. This is a common-sense piece of self-defense legislation.”

Senate Bill 24 will strengthen Arkansans’ fundamental right to self-defense anywhere they are legally allowed to be. Law-abiding citizens will no longer be required by law to retreat before using force to defend themselves. Further, victims of violent crime who respond with defensive force while protecting themselves or their loved ones should not have to face the additional threat of criminal or civil prosecution.

Thirty-four other states have passed stand your ground laws allowing their citizens to more effectively protect themselves instead of forcing unnecessary risks upon them.

NRA would like to thank House and Senate members who supported this measure, especially bill sponsors, Rep. Aaron Pilkington, and Sen. Bob Ballinger.

“The men and women of the NRA thank the lawmakers in Arkansas who today put the rights of the law-abiding above criminals in Arkansas,” concluded Ouimet.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org