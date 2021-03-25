Perlmutter Pursues Infliction Of Injustice

Colorado – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters are in every congressional district in the country. Some are fortunate to have Representatives who introduce pro-Second Amendment legislation, like the Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act of 2021, the legislation that would improve certain provisions in the Firearms Owners Protection Act, or the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act of 2021.

Unfortunately, for those in Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District, Ed Perlmutter does not support those types of gun laws. Instead, he is a reliable vote for the anti-Second Amendment agenda pushed by extremists like Charles Schumer, as documented by Project VoteSmart.

In response to one of his constituents urging him to support our Second Amendment rights he wrote, “Loopholes for private firearm sales, gun shows, and online transactions are undermining the effectiveness of current gun safety laws.”

You’ll note – anything that can’t be bottled up is considered a loophole.

You giving your best friend a new hunting rifle. Ordering a new Taurus PT-58HC online (which has to be shipped to an FFL for a NICS check, anyhow, but Perlmutter had no problem lying about that). Even going to a gun show and finding that long-out-of-production Star Megastar in 10mm Auto you always wanted.

“I support legislation like the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and Enhanced Background Checks Act because these are common-sense proposals that will help to reduce violence in our communities without infringing on the Second Amendment,” he adds in the note.

Now, we know that these bills aren’t what Perlmutter claims they are. The latter, in fact, is just an excuse to keep law-abiding Americans waiting to exercise their Second Amendment rights, similar to one piece of legislation covered last year by Ammoland. In essence, we need permission to exercise a constitutional right.

That’s some real backward thinking.

In this country, the burden of proof belongs to the government to prove someone is unfit to have their liberty, and beyond a reasonable doubt. For all Second Amendment supporters complain about the National Instant Background Check System (NICS), its implementation under current law still upholds that principle.

Perlmutter has been in office since 2006, and in his latest elections has won around three-fifths of the vote. This means defeating this opponent of the Second Amendment will be an uphill climb. It is doable, though. Second Amendment supporters will need to research those who seek to challenge him in the 2022 midterms, and determine who is the pro-Second Amendment candidate most likely to defeat Perlmutter and end his pursuit of inflicting injustice on us by punishing us for crimes and acts of madness we did not commit.

In addition, they need to support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.