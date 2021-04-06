Brownells 4X Retro Optic Now In-Stock and Shipping

GRINNELL, Iowa –-(Ammoland.com)- The Brownells Retro 4X Carry Handle Optic – designed with fans of the Brownells Retro Rifles in mind – is now in-stock and shipping to customers.

Announced during the 2019 SHOT Show, the Retro 4X Carry Handle Optic closely replicates the look and performance of the original Colt scope made for early models of AR-15-style rifles and carbines.

Manufactured with high-quality Japanese glass to the original factory specifications, it comes with the correct mounting clamp, and as an added touch, the correct inspection sticker on its underside.

Listed as #080-001-373 and retailing for $299.99 at Brownells.com, (you can pick one up for as cheap as $279.99 with coupon code VSJ).

The Retro 4X Carry Handle Optic fits Brownells Retro Rifles chambered in 5.56 with a mounting hole in the carry handle.

It will not fit on .308 Retro Rifles such as the BRN-10A or BRN-10B, or the 5.56 Brownells Proto rifle, none of which have the required mounting hole in the carry handle.

The Retro 4X Carry Handle Optic quickly and easily attaches to the AR-style carry handle as found on the BRN-16A1, XBRN-177, BRN-601, and similar rifles.

Calibrated for the trajectory of modern 5.56 ammunition, it has elevation adjustments marked in 100-yard increments out to 500 yards.

To see the Brownells Retro 4X Carry Handle Optic, visit www.Brownells.com.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.