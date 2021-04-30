CZ-USA’s New Stunning Series of All-Terrain Shotguns

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Kansas City, KS (April 28, 2021) – Several of CZ-USA’s most popular shotguns are available in their All-Terrain Series, which features an OD Green Cerakote finish and walnut stock for the best in all-season durability and elegant design. Likewise, four break-barrel models feature an innovative patent-pending earth magnet design to keep shotgun shells in place when bird hunters are most active in the field.

Perfect for chasing every species, from doves and ducks to turkey and grouse, the All-Terrain Series includes the semi-auto 1012 and break barrel Bobwhite G2, Drake, Redhead Premier, and Upland Ultralight models. Barrels and receivers feature an OD Green Cerakote finish that delivers the ultimate in durability no matter how nasty the elements get. Whether you’re hunkered down in a duck blind or traipsing through the timber, the All-Terrain Series shotguns are built to take whatever abuse gets thrown their way. The series combines rugged dependability with a stunning look.

The stand-out feature of the break-open models is the utilization of an earth magnet that is included in the design of the extractor/ejectors. The magnets allow modern shells to be retained, even when the gun is turned upside down. Likewise, the magnets make it easy to load the shotgun in a blind and prevent dropping shells when bending down to work with a dog.

Available in 12- or 20-gauge variants, as well as 28- or 30-inch barrel lengths depending on the model, the All-Terrain Series shotguns come with extended chokes and sling swivel studs. Form meets function with these thoughtfully designed and highly durable shotguns from CZ-USA.

All-Terrain Series Features:

OD Green Cerakote finish for ruggedness in the worst elements

Extractor/ejector earth magnets on break-open variants to retain shells even when the gun is turned upside down

Premium walnut stock and forend

Sling-swivel studs

Extended chokes

1012 All-Terrain Specs:

12 GA

Barrel: 28”

MSRP: $715

Bobwhite G2 All-Terrain Specs:

12 or 20 GA

Barrel: 28”

MSRP: $855

Drake All-Terrain Specs:

12 or 20 GA

Barrel: 28”

MSRP: $815

Redhead Premier All-Terrain:

12 or 20 GA

Barrel: 28” or 30”

MSRP: $1,159

Upland Ultralight All-Terrain:

12 or 20 GA

Barrel: 28”

MSRP: $919

