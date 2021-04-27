NSSF $100k Hunting Heritage Trust Grant Program Open for Application

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearms industry, is pleased to announce that the application process for the 2021 round of the Hunting Heritage Trust Grant program is now open for application.

This grant program is designed to support hunting and shooting sports recruitment efforts. Organizations meeting eligibility requirements may apply for a portion of this year’s $100,000 grant to be used to support recruitment, retention and reactivation programs, known collectively as R3 efforts.

“We are pleased that the Hunting Heritage Trust Grant program has helped some excellent programs develop to build participation in hunting and recreational shooting, and we encourage eligible organizations to apply for assistance with this new round of grants,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President & CEO. “The grants are designed to help produce tangible, measurable results in models of success that can be used to the benefit of our entire industry as well as hunters and target shooters.”

Grant applications may be submitted by and in the name of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) seeking funding for hunting and shooting sports R3 efforts. All grant applications must be submitted to NSSF by May 21, 2021, for consideration. All projects awarded grant funding in 2021 must be completed by March 10, 2022. Organizations are eligible for only one grant award from the Grant Program. The complete grant application criteria are viewable here.

“In the past year, we’ve seen major increases in purchases of firearms and hunting licenses, particularly by non-traditional groups and for youth, and I encourage organizations to use these Hunting Heritage Trust Grants to leverage this trend to establish solid foundations for our sports for the future,” said Bartozzi.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org