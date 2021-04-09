Vertx Launches New Shorts Just in Time for Spring

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Vertx, a leading manufacturer of low-profile tactical apparel and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of the Cutback Short in two different lengths, 11” inseam and 8.5” inseam. Designed with the same features as the Cutback Pant including 37.5 Active Particle Technology, the shorts are ideally suited for missions in warmer weather. Both lengths are now available online at vertx.com and in-store. Customers can find their nearest dealer using the Vertx store locator at vertx.com/store-locator.

“Pants aren’t always a viable option for end-users on the job in warm weather conditions,” said Denny Bogard, GM/VP of Vertx. “The Cutback Short gives them all the features they need in a garment that can keep them cool and dry without standing out.”

The Cutback Shorts are built to emulate an everyday casual short but include all the pocketing you’ve come to expect from Vertx. The shorts feature eight exterior pockets lined with durable and highly breathable mesh to reduce hotspots created by stashing gear. Their two angled rear yoke pockets and two side utility pockets fit standard rifle mags and smartphones while the rear pockets are outfitted with wallet traps to secure wallet, ID, or travel documents. Inside, three strategically located mini stash pockets are ideal for pre-loading important small items up to 2” inches long. Eight belt loops have concealed DropLoop pass-throughs that accommodate flexible restraints or can be used as tether points for lanyards and keyrings. The shorts are available in two lengths that suit your situation or your style.

The 8.5” Short is available in Desert Tan and Spine Grey and the 11” Short in Shock Cord and Exhaust. The Shorts retail for $64.99 MSRP online and in-store. Learn more about the Cutback Shorts and the rest of the Vertx line at vertx.com.

ABOUT VERTX

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern-day prepared professional. Vertx designs world-class apparel, bags, and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit, and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company.