U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. Army Gen. Austin Scott Miller was recently shown wearing Comp-Tac’s QB Holster in Afghanistan.

TheDrive.com highlighted Miller, commander of U.S. Forces – Afghanistan and NATO’s Resolute Support mission, wearing the versatile QB Holster while meeting Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during his recent visit. The article describes the general’s Glock, equipped with a red-dot optic and compensator. The sidearm is clearly photographed in the uniquely identifiable QB Holster. An experienced marksman, Miller has experience both as a special forces officer with Delta Force in the early ‘90s and early 2000s and as a competitive shooter.

The QB Holster is a multi-fit, outside-the-waistband holster specially designed to offer a wide range of functionality and diversity. The QB line consists of four sizes that accommodate nearly 85 percent of the most popular handguns. Comp-Tac’s multi-fit functionality does not require any special parts or pieces, only some slight user adjustment of the retention screws. In addition to multi-fit capabilities, the QB is designed for a wide range of diverse handgun modifications. A red-dot optic cut allows firearms to be used with red-dot sights and an open-ended design permits the use of multiple lengths of handguns, threaded barrels, suppressors, compensators, and similar modifications. Finally, the holster features the versatile Push-Button Locking Mount (PLM), which fits a variety of belt widths, and has an ambidextrous design to support right- or left-handed users.

“As a holster manufacturing company, one of the things we hear from gun stores is that they have walls of holsters,” explained Gordon Carrell, Comp-Tac general manager. “With so many manufactures and models, it can be an overwhelming task to try to keep a good stock and variety of holsters on hand. Customers are buying guns and ammo, it makes sense to add a holster to that purchase. But if you don’t have one, you can’t sell one. The QB gives stores the ability to have a holster for nearly every handgun they have in stock on only four pegs. This creates an enhanced customer experience while making inventory management less complex.”

In addition to simplifying store inventories, handgun shooting instructors have found the QB to be an excellent option for on-hand supplies for training classes. The multi-fit functionality ensures that there is a quality loaner holster on hand for nearly any handgun a student might have.

The QB is also legal for use in the most popular competitive shooting sports, such as IDPA and USPSA. With an MSRP of $50.99, this holster is a great choice for single or multi-use setups. For more information, please visit www.comp-tac.com/qb-belt-holster.

