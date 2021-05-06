Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms with a sale on the H&K 416 22 Long Rifle 16.1in Black Semi-Automatic 20+1 Rounds Rifle in stock for $399.99. Limit 1 per household. Check prices online here if you can catch it in stock.

H&K 416 22 Long Rifle 16.1in Black Semi Automatic Rifle – 20+1 Rounds. Get the look and feel of the legendary HK416 used by the worlds most elite fighting forces in a semi-automatic .22 LR rifle. HK partnered with Umarex of Germany to bring you the best, most realistic HK branded rimfire rifles available. Whether you use it as sub-caliber trainer, for hunting or competition, make sure you get the only HK416 .22 LR rifle authorized by HK. Ambidextrous Safety And Charging Handle

Aluminum Upper And Lower

Aluminum M-Lok Rail

Retractable Stock

Adjustable Flip Up Sights.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!