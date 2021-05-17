NSSF Welcomes FFL Protection Act Intro in US House of Representatives

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearm industry trade association, welcomes and fully supports U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb’s (D-Pa.) introduction of H.R. 3252, the Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act. The bipartisan bill would strengthen and enhance criminal penalties for thefts of firearms from federally licensed firearm retailers. It sends a strong message to those violent criminals engaging in these illicit activities and helps provide for safer communities, assists law enforcement, and protects the livelihoods of firearm retailers.

“The bill sends the clear message that Congress will not tolerate criminals who victimize firearm retailers in order to further prey upon and threaten communities,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President, and General Counsel. “The firearm industry is grateful to Congressman Lamb and the bipartisan cosponsors for reaching across the aisle to provide those firearm retailers who follow the law the protection they deserve. We are further grateful that this legislation properly assigns the blame where it is warranted and tells criminals that Congress and the firearm industry will hold those committing crime responsible for their reprehensible actions.”

The Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act builds on the efforts NSSF has taken to address robbery and burglary of firearms through the partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) on Operation Secure Store. As part of Operation Secure Store, NSSF matches ATF reward offers for information regarding these crimes that leads to the arrest and conviction of the criminals responsible and recovery of the stolen firearms. Additionally, NSSF helps educate firearm retailers on steps they can take to reduce the chance guns will be stolen from them during a burglary or robbery, and in cooperation with ATF, conducts retailer store security seminars, assists retailers with store security audits of their premises, and endorses and promotes the use of security products like smash resistant display cases.

NSSF has been advocating for decades for programs and policies that ensure firearms remain beyond the reach of those who should never possess them, including criminals that are already prohibited individuals. The firearm industry leads the way through Real Solutions. Safer Communities campaign.

The FFL Protection Act was co-sponsored by Reps. John Rutherford (R-Fla.), Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Ron Kind (D-Wis.), Greg Steube (R-Fla.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), and Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.).

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org