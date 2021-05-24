NY Microstamping and Anti-Gun Bills on the Move in Albany

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- This week, a trio of anti-gun bills were passed out of Senate committees with the only opposition coming from minority Republicans. The Senate Consumer Protection Committee passed S.1048A, by Sen. Zellnor Myrie, on a 5 to 2 party-line vote. This ill-conceived legislation contends that illegal use of firearms is a public nuisance and attempts to hold manufacturers responsible. Rather than hold criminals accountable, anti-gun legislators are looking to scapegoat an entire industry. This legislation is nothing more than New York’s attempt to flout federal law and the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

On Wednesday, the Senate Codes Committee passed S.4116, by Sen. Brad Hoylman, on a party-line vote of 8 to 4. This bill would require all new semi-automatic pistols to be equipped with microstamping technology. This essentially would ban the sale of traditional handguns. Microstamping is easily defeated with common household tools. Criminals are also able to foil microstamping by simply using revolvers, which do not eject casings, or long guns. They could also pick up casings and even misdirect investigations by dropping other spent cartridges. Microstamping is a failed concept and not a single state in the country has successfully implemented it. This bill has floated around Albany for well over a decade and has gone nowhere for a good reason. It doesn’t work.

The Codes Committee also passed S.5026, by Sen. Pete Harckham, which mandates police seize firearms when responding to domestic disturbance calls. The ability to do this already exists, however, this legislation removes discretion by changing “may” to “shall” and arbitrarily extends the period for which police must hold seized guns. By removing discretion and mandating all firearms be seized, the bill could tragically disarm victims and completely obliterate their ability to protect themselves.

​Right now, New York City has some of the worst crime we have witnessed in decades! First, New York Democrats and their anti-gun Governor ushered in bail “reform,” returning violent criminals back to the streets, and now they have doubled down on the same failed gun control proposals they have been passing for years. While defunding the police and allowing felons to vote is their idea of making the streets safer, innocent citizens are paying the price for their failed leadership. This perfect storm of blunders has literally resulted in a public safety crisis in the country’s largest city.

These three bills are now on the Senate floor calendar and could have a vote as early as Monday.​ Make your voice heard today! Please contact your state Senator and respectfully ask that they oppose these bills and get serious about making New York safe.​

