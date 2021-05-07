Otis Technology Announces New AR Elite Range Box

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Otis is pleased to announce the newest edition to its cleaning kit lineup, the AR Elite Range Box.

For the AR owner who has it all, the AR Elite Range Box is the gun cleaning kit that has it all and more. This comprehensive gun cleaning kit provides proper Breech-to-Muzzle cleaning for AR-15 style rifles and includes tools to pick, scrape, and clean caked-on carbon and fouling from the bore, bolt carrier group, chamber, star chamber/locking lugs, and more. The AR Elite Range Box boasts over 40 components, including an MSR/AR cleaning kit in the traditional, portable Otis round case, Ripcord, B.O.N.E. Tool, Star Chamber Tool, sight adjustment tools, and more. An included bench block allows for safe breakdown without fear of marring. All of the contents are contained in a portable range box that doubles as a gun vice for stability while cleaning and performing general maintenance work.

“This is our most comprehensive AR-15 cleaning kit to date,” remarked Otis Technology’s Director of Commercial Sales, Tom Knudtson. He continued, “We are continuously working to build more detailed kits to meet our customers’ needs. Ensuring gun owners have the tools and gear they need to properly care for and maintain their firearms is vitally important to us here at Otis. AR owners now have all they need for maintenance and care plus light gunsmithing work all in one convenient range box.”

The AR Elite Range Box retails for $299.99.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems and accessories available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is AMERICA’S GUN CARE.

About Otis Technology:

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems and accessories available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is smart gun care.