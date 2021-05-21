Shooting for Glory on “It’s Federal Season” Podcast

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The “It’s Federal Season” podcast will start a two-part series talking with members of USA Shooting as they prepare for the Olympics in Japan later this summer. The first podcast welcomes the Men’s Trap Team participants of Brian Burrows and Derrick Mein. Mein and Burrows discuss a wide range of topics including their roads to making the team, preparing for the games, and their expectations of being on the medal stand during the interview.

Episode #21 “Going for Gold Part #1”

Derrick Mein describes the process to make the team as “nerve racking.” “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do with a shotgun and without a doubt the greatest challenge of my life,” proclaimed Mein, a Kansas native. For Brian Burrows, his road to competing in the Olympics is filled with ups and downs having made the team in 2012 only to be disappointed when the spot wasn’t qualified. “I’ve been shooting Olympic style for 15 to 17 years, it’s been a long road and I can’t tell you how excited I am to compete,” stated Burrows. “Both these men are accomplished and are very candid about their paths to compete for their country on the world’s largest stage,” stated Jason Vanderbrink, President of Federal Ammunition. “As a company that sponsors both these shooters and the USA Shooting team, we are so excited to watch them compete, and for Federal Ammunition to be part of their goals of bringing home a medal”,” stated Vanderbrink.

For this episode, besides listening on the Federal Premium website or Talk North podcast network, you can also subscribe to Federal Ammunition’s YouTube channel and tune in for the discussion at: https://youtu.be/nH6eR-sy1-U.

Federal is the official shotshell ammunition sponsor and supplier of USA Shooting, a non-profit organization that promotes the shooting sports and prepares American athletes to bring home Olympic gold. Learn more about USA Shooting and Derrick Mein and Brian Burrows at: http://www.usashooting.org.

