Team Ruger’s Randi Rogers Wins High Lady at 2021 USPSA LOCAP Nationals

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) congratulates Team Ruger’s Randi Rogers on her High Lady win at the 2021 USPSA LOCAP Nationals held at the CMP Marksmanship Park in Talladega, AL. Rogers took the top ladies spot in the Single Stack division demonstrating her speed and accuracy with a final score of 1602.23 shooting the Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition chambered in 9mm Luger.

The match consisted of 20 fast and challenging stages that drew over 400 of the best competitors from around the world.

“LOCAP Nationals was one of the toughest matches that I have shot in a long time,” said Rogers. “But it was certainly made easier by shooting my Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition because I can trust its reliability and accuracy. Each and every shot was right where I expected it to be and that let me focus on my footwork, reloads and keeping my stage plans straight.”

